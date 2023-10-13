Controversial Craigden fencing to be torn down after failed appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Controversial Craigden fencing to be torn down after failed appeal

David Lawrie barricaded a patch of public ground behind his Aberdeen home to protect trees from vandals. One councillor said she was "one the fence" about it all.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The fence was put up around a patch of land behind homes at Craigden. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The fence was put up around a patch of land behind homes at Craigden. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A former oil and gas boss to remove fencing in a Countesswells neighbourhood he constructed without permission.

David Lawrie, once a director of BP Exploration (Delta), built the controversial barrier around a patch of ground behind his home at Craigden.

He argued it was needed to stop vandals from accessing the site, where they had previously damaged trees and fences, set fires and left litter everywhere.

The controversial fencing was built without permission from Aberdeen City Council. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Lawrie even bought the 781 square metre area back in 2019 as he looked to tackle the problem himself.

After informing Aberdeen City Council of his plan to fence off the ground, he didn’t hear anything back so went ahead.

A 1.8m timber fence was installed around the site, and the issue seemed to have been solved.

Site was to become a ‘community garden’ for Craigden residents

However, the local authority contacted the former oil and gas executive last summer claiming he was using the ground as a private garden.

The claim was shot down by Mr Lawrie, who informed the council that the area was being used as a “community garden” by himself and his neighbours.

The red outline shows the area that has been fenced off to the public. Image: Ryden

A locked gate had been installed on the fence, but all Craigden residents were given access to it.

Following council demands, Mr Lawrie lodged a planning application to ensure the land could be legally changed from public open space to private community use.

He even admitted he would be happy to remove the fence once trees on the site had matured and were less vulnerable to damage.

Councillors ‘on the fence’ about proposal

The city council’s local review body discussed the proposal on Friday.

Members visited the site beforehand to allow them to see the patch of ground in question before making a final decision.

Councillor Emma Farquhar was minded to allow the fence to stay in place for a temporary five year period to give the newly planted trees a chance to grow.

But her fellow board members thought otherwise.

The land at Craigden that has been fenced off without council approval. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Councillor Sandra Macdonald didn’t believe it met council policy and was worried the fencing was taking away valuable open space for members of the public.

She added: “I wasn’t blown away by the reference to this as a really well preserved site and a real gem because it wasn’t.

“It didn’t look particularly loved and cared for, it would have been better to be part of that wider open space network.”

“On balance, that fence shouldn’t be there.”

She also argued there were other ways to protect the trees and deter any vandalism.

Worries others could block Aberdeen’s green spaces

Meanwhile councillor Miranda Radley confessed she was “on the fence” about the application.

But she eventually backed calls to refuse the proposal after voicing concerns about the precedence this could set, believing it could have “wider consequences” on future planning applications.

She added: “It doesn’t look like an accessible open space that everyone can use and that is what it should be.”

An aerial view of the Craigden neighbourhood. Image: Google Maps

Board convener Ciaran McRae also raised worries about other communities or landowners doing something similar that could potentially block off access to other green spaces around Aberdeen.

Following debate, the application was refused. The fence will have to come down.

