Adam’s final run: Parents of son killed in crash “overwhelmed” at response to funeral

Traffic came to a standstill in Aberdeen as bikers led a procession to pay their respects to a young man killed in a motorbike crash.

22-year-old Adam Lawson from Bridge of Don died last month following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade and a car at Charleston.

His funeral was held at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes and he was taken to his final resting place in a Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike (his favourite) hearse.

Bikers met at the old AECC in Bridge of Don and travelled with Adam to his resting place in a fitting tribute to the much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

Cars also joined the cortege that was organised by one of Adam’s closest friends, and members of the Tribe motorcycle group stopped traffic on a roundabout so that the procession could keep going to get to the service on time.

Adam’s mum Paula described it as “an amazing job”.

“We’ve got a lot of biker friends who spoke to other bikers as well, and they were all just so amazing,” she said.

Adam’s dad Scott thanked everybody for all their help, saying: “For them to come out of their daily jobs and do something like this for Adam is so appreciated.”

‘Last blast’

The night before the funeral took place, a “last blast” took place for Adam.

Scott explained: “We wanted to go out for a wee run round Newmachar and come back in. You can do 70mph on the AWPR, so that was his final send off.”

The Aberdeenshire village has been described as Adam’s “favourite spot” and his “happy place”.

“He used to just sit out there and take in the world, and if he had any problem he would go out there and think about them,” Scott told The P&J.

The driver of the hearse came all the way from England and told Adam’s parents that “he got some send off”.

Paula said the funeral director told them that “she has never seen Aberdeen come to a standstill in the 30 years that she’s been doing funerals”.

She also thanked Berriedale Funeral Home for their help.

“They were just amazing from the second that we walked in that door to the aftercare now – it’s been second to none,” she said.

‘He got his final run’

Baldarroch Crematorium was chosen as Adam’s final resting place due to his love of driving country roads.

“He got his final run right out in the country where he wanted to be,” his mum said.

She added: “We’ve heard so many nice stories from so many people that Adam had helped over the years.

“The support from everyone has been phenomenal. Everybody came together.”