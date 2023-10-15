Three days of ‘extremely’ heavy rain forecast across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three days of ‘extremely’ heavy rain forecast across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which also extends to parts of Moray and the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain is expected to cause poor driving conditions and travel disruption. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

North-east residents have been told to prepare for “extremely” heavy rain this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 66 hours of rain from 6am on Thursday.

The alert is in place until 11.59pm on Saturday, however, there is still “significant uncertainty” around timing and duration.

Aberdeen city centre and many parts of Aberdeenshire are affected by the warning, from as far south as Laurencekirk and up north to Insch.

Tomintoul in Moray is also covered by the alert, as well as Aviemore in the Highlands which was struck by “catastrophic” floods just last week.

Residents have been told more flooding could be on the way due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

Met Office October weather warning screenshot
The weather warning covers Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

Heavy rain in Aberdeen and beyond

The Met Office stated: “There is a small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to collapse or damage to buildings or structures.

“There is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days.

“There is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost.”

The warning adds that the fast flowing and deep floodwater could cause a danger to life.

Due to the extreme weather, driving conditions are expected to be poor and public transport services could be disrupted or cancelled.

Another yellow weather warning issued in the west coast earlier this month led to the cancellation of train journeys across the country.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall
Breaking news image.
Fire crews extinguish car ablaze on A96 near Blackburn
Lecht Ski Centre chairlifts.
Skiers rejoice! Snow hits Lecht as cold snap hits north and north-east
These pets are looking for their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.
These are the pets searching for their fur-ever homes
Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at…
I met with the Repair What You Wear Team to learn more about the Lend and Mend hub at Aberdeen Central Library. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
I tried the new sell-out clothing repair classes at Aberdeen Central Library
Palestine rally Aberdeen
Pictures show huge crowds at pro-Palestine rally in Aberdeen city centre
Gabriel Jatkiewicz
Missing Marykirk teenager not seen for two days

Conversation