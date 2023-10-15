Three days of ‘extremely’ heavy rain forecast across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

North-east residents have been told to prepare for “extremely” heavy rain this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 66 hours of rain from 6am on Thursday.

The alert is in place until 11.59pm on Saturday, however, there is still “significant uncertainty” around timing and duration.

Aberdeen city centre and many parts of Aberdeenshire are affected by the warning, from as far south as Laurencekirk and up north to Insch.

Tomintoul in Moray is also covered by the alert, as well as Aviemore in the Highlands which was struck by “catastrophic” floods just last week.

Residents have been told more flooding could be on the way due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain in Aberdeen and beyond

The Met Office stated: “There is a small chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses which may lead to collapse or damage to buildings or structures.

“There is a small chance that communities could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days.

“There is a slight chance that power and other essential services, such as gas, water and mobile phone service will be lost.”

The warning adds that the fast flowing and deep floodwater could cause a danger to life.

Due to the extreme weather, driving conditions are expected to be poor and public transport services could be disrupted or cancelled.

Another yellow weather warning issued in the west coast earlier this month led to the cancellation of train journeys across the country.