Aberdeenshire Council calls on farmers for help to keep roads clear during winter

Aberdeenshire Council has started preparations to ensure the region’s roads are safe during winter.

The local authority says it has put its winter operation into motion to keep the 3,500-mile road network clear – and is readying its fleet of 55 gritters, support vehicles and 300 dedicated roads and landscape staff.

Roads officers will monitor weather forecasts and road surface temperatures to ensure crews react as quickly as possible to changing meteorological conditions.

All salt storage depots are also currently at full capacity and will continue to be restocked throughout the winter. Meanwhile, around 1,750 grit bins have been placed across Aberdeenshire to allow residents to self-treat nearby roads and footways.

The council said that the region’s primary road network is prioritised and that it receives preventative treatment with gritters and ploughs every morning and evening of the week.

Philip McKay, Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services, said: “Our over-riding aim is to keep priority one roads passable at all times unless weather conditions are particularly severe.

“These include 32 different routes that are around 30% of the region’s entire road network. They cover 1,081 miles and will always be gritted before any others.”

Local farmers to help clearing the roads

The local authority also has contracts in place with around 120 local farmers who will help clear snow from minor rural roads wherever necessary.

In addition to looking after the roads, the council will also prioritise the maintenance of footpaths and cycle routes, undertaken during normal working hours.

The intention is to keep footways in busy urban areas, near shops, businesses, and medical and community facilities, in the safest possible condition for pedestrians.

The council also has a Volunteer Snow Warden Scheme to actively support members of the local community who wish to help clear snow from footways and footpaths.

“Be aware of the conditions” when planning your trip

Mr McKay also highlighted the importance for all road users to “be aware of the weather conditions and drive accordingly”.

He added: “Information on weather conditions is regularly communicated through our social media channels and Police Scotland. It is important during the winter months that you plan your journey appropriately and make yourself aware of the advice and guidance that is provided to help you make the right choice.

“Road users, including pedestrians, are asked to monitor communications closely and take prevailing conditions into account in planning journeys. This year pre-planning is more important than ever.”