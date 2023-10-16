Aberdeenshire Council calls on farmers for help to keep roads clear during winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council calls on farmers for help to keep roads clear during winter

Aberdeenshire Council says its operation to ensure that roads are safe during winter has begun.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeenshire Council has started preparing roads operations for the winter months. Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council has started preparing roads operations for the winter months. Image supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council has started preparations to ensure the region’s roads are safe during winter.

The local authority says it has put its winter operation into motion to keep the 3,500-mile road network clear – and is readying its fleet of 55 gritters, support vehicles and 300 dedicated roads and landscape staff.

Roads officers will monitor weather forecasts and road surface temperatures to ensure crews react as quickly as possible to changing meteorological conditions.

All salt storage depots are also currently at full capacity and will continue to be restocked throughout the winter. Meanwhile, around 1,750 grit bins have been placed across Aberdeenshire to allow residents to self-treat nearby roads and footways.

The council said that the region’s primary road network is prioritised and that it receives preventative treatment with gritters and ploughs every morning and evening of the week.

Operations on primary roads will be prioritised but farmers have been contracted to help clear snow from minor rural roads. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Philip McKay, Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services, said: “Our over-riding aim is to keep priority one roads passable at all times unless weather conditions are particularly severe.

“These include 32 different routes that are around 30% of the region’s entire road network. They cover 1,081 miles and will always be gritted before any others.”

Local farmers to help clearing the roads

The local authority also has contracts in place with around 120 local farmers who will help clear snow from minor rural roads wherever necessary.

In addition to looking after the roads, the council will also prioritise the maintenance of footpaths and cycle routes, undertaken during normal working hours.

The intention is to keep footways in busy urban areas, near shops, businesses, and medical and community facilities, in the safest possible condition for pedestrians.

The council also has a Volunteer Snow Warden Scheme to actively support members of the local community who wish to help clear snow from footways and footpaths.

“Be aware of the conditions” when planning your trip

Mr McKay also highlighted the importance for all road users to “be aware of the weather conditions and drive accordingly”.

He added: “Information on weather conditions is regularly communicated through our social media channels and Police Scotland. It is important during the winter months that you plan your journey appropriately and make yourself aware of the advice and guidance that is provided to help you make the right choice.

“Road users, including pedestrians, are asked to monitor communications closely and take prevailing conditions into account in planning journeys. This year pre-planning is more important than ever.”

