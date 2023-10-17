‘Will inmates be allowed to roam?’ Villagers ‘living in fear’ as Alford rehab clinic approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Will inmates be allowed to roam?’ Villagers ‘living in fear’ as Alford rehab clinic approved

Muirhead Care Home will be reborn as the rehab facility.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Muirhead Care Home, near Alford
The former Muirhead Care Home, near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans to convert a former Alford care home into a rehab clinic have been given the go-ahead despite complaints from “fearful” neighbours.

Phoenix Futures will take over the former Muirhead Care Home at Muir of Fowlis.

The new rehab facility will help people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety and depression.

There will be up to 30 people there, with stays ranging between three and six months.

Alford rehab clinic may ‘instill fear’ in the area

However, the proposal was met with opposition from residents living nearby, with 24 writing to Aberdeenshire Council to object.

Stephen Muir voiced worries that the rehab unit would “create a major problem” and “instill fear for many people in the area”.

Aberdeenshire Council planners have approved the rehab proposal for the former Muirhead Care Home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “There will be nothing to stop the clients that are using the facilities to leave the premises and roam.

“The thought that there is the possibility of strangers roaming around in the pitch dark makes me scared for my wife, my own wellbeing and for my property.

“I have always felt safe here and wouldn’t think twice about walking home from neighbours at night but if this goes ahead, I would be fearful to do this.”

‘Dangerous’ to house residents in remote rehab clinic

Safety was also a concern for fellow resident Anne-Marie Little.

She said: “These individuals will be free to come and go as they please, which is making my anxiety even worse.

“The threat to our safety, my children’s safety and the elderly within the area is huge, not to mention the petty break-ins that are likely to happen along with the increase of the drug scene in the area.”

Rachael Peachey said she would be living in fear of “desperate” addicts breaking in.

The timber entrance of the former Alford care home will be removed under the new rehab clinic plan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The idea of addicts being so close to our house makes me fearful,” she said.

“While I understand many of these people are seeking help and are likely to be no trouble, it is also true that with addiction comes desperation and I would no longer feel safe walking around the village or in fact being home alone.”

Fears for ‘women walking alone’ if ‘inmates’ are allowed out

Peter Copp said there were “considerable fear factors”.

He said: “It is not known whether or not the intention is for a secure unit, or if inmates will be free to roam.

“This gives rise to concerns allied to addicts including: security of homes, and personal security – many of the community walk, often women alone, perhaps walking dogs.”

While Nicola Middleton suggested it could be “dangerous” to house residents at the facility.

She explained: “The former care home failed due to lack of staffing and location.

“This area is not suitable for a rehabilitation centre at all, and will not attract enough staff to look after them.

“If a care home failed in this area there is no way a rehabilitation centre would work.”

What will happen to the Alford site?

But despite these concerns, council planners gave Phoenix Futures the green light to proceed with their rehab plan.

They argued the works proposed for the site were “appropriate”.

The ‘teepee’ building to be constructed at the Alford rehab clinic. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Under the plans, the building will be upgraded to provide en suite bedrooms, offices and social areas.

The “rotten” timber entrance would be torn down and replaced with a new glass lobby.

Meanwhile, a new “teepee” building will be built on the site and used as a group room.

The timber cladded octagon-shaped structure will be a “critical” part of the therapeutic recovery programme.

Why was Muirhead Care Home closed down?

The care home was forced to close back in August 2018 following an inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors reported that some residents were not being fed enough while others were not given essential medication.

The Muirhead Care Home closure as covered by the Press and Journal back in 2018
The Muirhead Care Home closure as covered by the Press and Journal back in 2018. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

After taking the matter to court, an order was given to shut the facility.

Later that year, a 79-year-old man and two women aged 78 and 56 were arrested after concerns were raised around the safety of residents at the home.

But, the investigation eventually led to no prosecutions being made.

