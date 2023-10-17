‘Will inmates be allowed to roam?’ Villagers ‘living in fear’ as Alford rehab clinic approved

Plans to convert a former Alford care home into a rehab clinic have been given the go-ahead despite complaints from “fearful” neighbours.

Phoenix Futures will take over the former Muirhead Care Home at Muir of Fowlis.

The new rehab facility will help people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety and depression.

There will be up to 30 people there, with stays ranging between three and six months.

Alford rehab clinic may ‘instill fear’ in the area

However, the proposal was met with opposition from residents living nearby, with 24 writing to Aberdeenshire Council to object.

Stephen Muir voiced worries that the rehab unit would “create a major problem” and “instill fear for many people in the area”.

He added: “There will be nothing to stop the clients that are using the facilities to leave the premises and roam.

“The thought that there is the possibility of strangers roaming around in the pitch dark makes me scared for my wife, my own wellbeing and for my property.

“I have always felt safe here and wouldn’t think twice about walking home from neighbours at night but if this goes ahead, I would be fearful to do this.”

‘Dangerous’ to house residents in remote rehab clinic

Safety was also a concern for fellow resident Anne-Marie Little.

She said: “These individuals will be free to come and go as they please, which is making my anxiety even worse.

“The threat to our safety, my children’s safety and the elderly within the area is huge, not to mention the petty break-ins that are likely to happen along with the increase of the drug scene in the area.”

Rachael Peachey said she would be living in fear of “desperate” addicts breaking in.

“The idea of addicts being so close to our house makes me fearful,” she said.

“While I understand many of these people are seeking help and are likely to be no trouble, it is also true that with addiction comes desperation and I would no longer feel safe walking around the village or in fact being home alone.”

Fears for ‘women walking alone’ if ‘inmates’ are allowed out

Peter Copp said there were “considerable fear factors”.

He said: “It is not known whether or not the intention is for a secure unit, or if inmates will be free to roam.

“This gives rise to concerns allied to addicts including: security of homes, and personal security – many of the community walk, often women alone, perhaps walking dogs.”

While Nicola Middleton suggested it could be “dangerous” to house residents at the facility.

She explained: “The former care home failed due to lack of staffing and location.

“This area is not suitable for a rehabilitation centre at all, and will not attract enough staff to look after them.

“If a care home failed in this area there is no way a rehabilitation centre would work.”

What will happen to the Alford site?

But despite these concerns, council planners gave Phoenix Futures the green light to proceed with their rehab plan.

They argued the works proposed for the site were “appropriate”.

Under the plans, the building will be upgraded to provide en suite bedrooms, offices and social areas.

The “rotten” timber entrance would be torn down and replaced with a new glass lobby.

Meanwhile, a new “teepee” building will be built on the site and used as a group room.

The timber cladded octagon-shaped structure will be a “critical” part of the therapeutic recovery programme.

Why was Muirhead Care Home closed down?

The care home was forced to close back in August 2018 following an inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors reported that some residents were not being fed enough while others were not given essential medication.

After taking the matter to court, an order was given to shut the facility.

Later that year, a 79-year-old man and two women aged 78 and 56 were arrested after concerns were raised around the safety of residents at the home.

But, the investigation eventually led to no prosecutions being made.