Robert Gordon’s pupils share musical job advert in search for new headteacher

The school is searching for the perfect candidate to lead its junior school as current head Sarah Webb prepares to retire.

By Ellie Milne

Youngsters at an Aberdeen school have composed a song to share their requirements for a new headteacher.

Robert Gordon’s College is on the search for the “perfect” person to lead its junior school as current head Sarah Webb prepares for retirement.

The new headteacher will take over the day to day functions of the nursery, junior school and out of hours care team.

As well being an experienced classroom teacher, the pupils are looking for someone who is “kind, clever and has great ideas”.

The Infant Glee Club has even composed a musical letter to share all their requirements which has been described as the “best job advert”.

Wanted! New headteacher at Robert Gordon’s College

Sarah Webb, head of junior school at Robert Gordon's College
Sarah Webb has been head of the junior school at Robert Gordon’s College since August 2017. Image: RGC.

Robin Macpherson, head of college said: “We’ve been very fortunate to have Sarah Webb leading the Junior School at Robert Gordon’s for the past few years, and as she retires she leaves behind a fantastic legacy.

“We are looking to appoint a new Head of Junior School who can carry on her excellent work, and we wanted to create a recruitment campaign that highlighted the brilliant pupils we have.

“We’ve been delighted with the response to our latest video which features the Infant Glee Club, and who could resist wanting to work with these children?

“It was nice to be able to put out something that captures the fun and creativity that our children experience every day. It really is one of the best jobs in education and we’re confident that we will be able to make a strong appointment in the coming weeks.”

Anyone who would like to apply for the role must submit a two to three minute video outlining their educational philosophy, alongside a CV and application form.

The closing date for applicants is October 27.

Conversation