Moment KLM plane struggles to land at Aberdeen airport as Storm Babet batters region

A video shared by one of the passengers shows the aircraft struggling to keep balance in the air amid the ferocious gusts.

By Denny Andonova

An Amsterdam flight was forced to abort landing at Aberdeen airport twice as Storm Babet’s ferocious gusts sweep across the region.

It comes as residents brace themselves for torrential rain amid a rare red weather warning, with further disruption expected later in the evening.

Drivers have been warned to stay off the roads – unless essential – as winds of up to 70mph batter the north and north-east.

Man driving van through road at Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, which has been flooded due to Storm Babet.
Some roads at Marykirk in Aberdeenshire have already been flooded during Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A video shared online by a passenger aboard the KLM flight to Granite City shows the wobbly aircraft struggling to touch the ground.

Nearly half of the flights planned for the day have already been scrapped due to the harsh weather that poses “danger to life”.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport, however, confirmed the plane landed safely at about 1pm – despite the struggles.

KLM has been approached for a comment.

Storm Babet causes more disruption to flights

Airport officials said 65 out of the 128 flights on schedule for today have been cancelled.

This includes 33 arrivals and 32 departures.

They stressed these decisions lay with the airlines, and all passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Our photographers have captured some stormy seas scenes at Johnshaven in Aberdeenshire, during Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Loganair has already cancelled all services to and from the north of Scotland – including Aberdeen and Inverness – due to high winds.

In a statement earlier today, they wrote: “As forecast, high winds are affecting services to/from Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall and Sumburgh.

“Should customers booked to travel today (October 19) or tomorrow (October 20) wish to defer their travel – we’re offering the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.”

Storm Babet live updates: North east suffers power cuts as trains and ferries cancelled ahead of life-threatening torrential rain

Conversation