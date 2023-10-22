Aberdeen dad found guilty of raping daughter, 4, told to expect ‘significant’ prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dad found guilty of raping daughter, 4, told to expect ‘significant’ prison sentence

Duncan Houston's victim told the jury at the High Court in Aberdeen that the sexual assault was "her first memory as a child".

By David McPhee
Duncan Houston was convicted of raping his daughter when she was just four years old. Image: DC Thomson.
A “predatory, opportunistic and sexually abusive” father has been convicted of raping his daughter when she was just four.

Duncan Houston was found guilty by unanimous verdict at the High Court in Aberdeen of raping his daughter Nikki on a number of occasions between 1994 and 2002.

His daughter, who is now 33 and has waived her right to anonymity, told the jury that the 1994 rape was her “first memory as a child”.

The 59-year-old former soldier was additionally convicted of a further charge of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices by kissing her on the mouth, inducing her to touch his penis and touching her private parts.

A jury of nine men and six women took less than an hour to find Houston guilty by unanimous verdict of the historic sex offences.

Following the decision, it was revealed that Houston had already served jail time for the rape of the same child during a Hogmanay party at his home in Aberdeen in 2000.

Duncan Houston being led to prison following his 2002 conviction for raping the same child.

Rapist smelled of cigarettes, stale lager and Old Spice

Upon the verdict being read out, Judge Lady Drummond told Houston that he had been found guilty of “serious sexual offences”.

She pointed out his previous rape and indecency convictions from 2002, for which Houston served eight years in prison.

Judy Lady Drummond continued: “You must realise that the offences you have just been convicted of are very serious and themselves merit a significant custodial sentence.”

Making Houston subject to the sex offenders register and ordering a criminal justice social work report, the judge denied bail and remanded him in custody.

As he was placed in handcuffs and led to the cells, Houston glared at the jury members who had convicted him.

During the trial, Ms Houston gave evidence and told jurors about the first time her father raped her when they were left alone at a house in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen in 1994.

When asked what she could remember of that night, Ms Houston told jurors that she recalled the smell of “cigarettes, stale lager and Old Spice” aftershave on Houston’s body.

She described the 1994 rape as her “first memory as a child”.

Raped again as they watched film

Ms Houston went on to outline another occasion where she was raped by her father as they watched the film Buffy The Vampire Slayer when she was around eight or nine at a house in Northfield.

It was stated that he made a bed for them on the ground in front of the television before once again climbing on top of her and sexually assaulting her.

She said that Houston would stroke her hand and that was a signal she would “be hurt again that night”.

Asked by advocate depute John McElroy KC how many sexual incidents took place, she told him it was “too many to count”.

“How did all this make you feel?” Mr McElroy asked.

“I’m ashamed to admit it but because I was a child and because it had gone on for so long I thought it was normal,” she said.

Duncan Houston’s defence advocate Frances Conner quizzed Ms Houston over why she didn’t tell police about the additional instances of rape when they first questioned her in the early 2000s.

“Because I was a child,” Ms Houston replied.

“I was terrified. It was quite an uncomfortable experience. I can’t explain why I didn’t let it all out then. I was scared and I was a child.”

Nikki Houston said the decision by the jury has given her “closure”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Following the guilty verdict an emotional Ms Houston said the jury’s decision had given her “closure” about what happened.

“Now I don’t have to live with that horrible feeling of injustice,” she said.

“The world now knows what he has done and that he will be punished.”

Ms Houston also pointed out that, not only was this an important verdict for her, it was important for other victims of historic rape and sexual abuse.

“This is so important. It’s not just a win for me, this for every other victim out there, ” she said.

Duncan Houston, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

