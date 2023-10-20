Storm Babet: All you need to know as second person dies and searches continue in Marykirk

Unprecedented rain levels have pushed community across Aberdeenshire and Angus to the brink as floodwater rages during Storm Babet.

A search operation remains ongoing in the Marykirk area after reports a man got into difficulty in a vehicle overnight.

Police have confirmed a driver has died near Forfar after being hit by a tree, hours after the body of a woman was found after she was swept away in Glenesk.

Meanwhile, the red “danger to life” weather warning has been extended until tomorrow night for communities including Laurencekirk, Inverbervie, Montrose, Brechin and Forfar.

Our dedicated news teams have been bringing comprehensive live updates of Storm Babet all day. Here is everything we know so far.

Storm Babet search ongoing in Marykirk

Emergency services were called shortly after 3am after reports a man got into difficulty driving near Marykirk.

A search and rescue helicopter has been scouring the River North Esk between the coastline and the village throughout the day.

Photographs show the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road has been completely submerged in Marykirk.

Sections of the road appear to have been swept away in the flood water.

New Storm Babet weather warnings

The Met Office has extended the red “danger to life” weather warning for Brechin, Laurencekirk, Montrose and surrounding communities.

Forecasters say more heavy rain is expected cause further flooding and disruption in the north-east.

Meanwhile, communities in the Highlands have also been warned to expect heavy rain with an amber alert issued north of Inverness.

Storm Babet devastation in Angus

Brechin was among the worst-hit areas overnight with water levels rising a full metre above the town’s flood defences.

The water got so high that Sepa’s water gauges stopped working. Nearly 400 homes were told to evacuate in the town due to the forecasts.

Today residents in Monifieth have also been told to evacuate due to flooding concerns.

More to follow.