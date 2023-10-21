Search for man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk continues for second day

Rescue efforts for a man who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk will continue today.

A helicopter search was launched shortly after 3.15am on Friday.

Rescue efforts so far have been unsuccessful, despite police combing the area for over 24 hours.

Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

Air crews tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

Weather conditions are expected to hamper the search today, as a red “danger to life” warning for rain is in force until 11.59pm today in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “There are still no updates, but the search will continue today.”

No travel on roads due to deadly Storm Babet

Police Scotland have advised residents in Aberdeenshire not to travel due to dangerous weather conditions and a high risk of flooding.

Three people have already died in Storm Babet.

A driver died after his van was hit by a falling tree in Forfar, a woman was swept away in the Water of Lee in Angus and a man was swept away in floodwater in Shropshire, England.