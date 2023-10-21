Search for man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk continues for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk continues for second day

Yesterday's efforts to find the man were unsuccessful.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The search for the missing man who became trapped in his car yesterday near Marykirk will continue today. Image: Paul Reid.
The search for the missing man who became trapped in his car yesterday near Marykirk will continue today. Image: Paul Reid.

Rescue efforts for a man who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk will continue today.

A helicopter search was launched shortly after 3.15am on Friday.

Rescue efforts so far have been unsuccessful, despite police combing the area for over 24 hours.

Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

A helicopter search covering several parts of the region was ongoing yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The search of the missing man continued for over 24 hours as Storm Babet hit Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Reid

Air crews tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

Weather conditions are expected to hamper the search today, as a red “danger to life” warning for rain is in force until 11.59pm today in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “There are still no updates, but the search will continue today.”

No travel on roads due to deadly Storm Babet

Police Scotland have advised residents in Aberdeenshire not to travel due to dangerous weather conditions and a high risk of flooding.

Three people have already died in Storm Babet.

A driver died after his van was hit by a falling tree in Forfar,  a woman was swept away in the Water of Lee in Angus and a man was swept away in floodwater in Shropshire, England.

Storm Babet live updates: Aberdeenshire residents warned ‘do not travel’ as flooding causes major disruption

