Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Badet damage

The Boddam Harbour trust has praised the local community after it rallied together to help clean-up damage caused by Storm Babet.

The village, which lies on the North Sea coast near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, saw major waves crash down on its harbour during 24 hours of “horrendous weather” on Thursday and Friday.

It caused significant damage and was able to move concreate, open up a four-foot hole in the ground and ripped up part of a road.

Other significant damage to the village included a shed full of fisherman’s gear being taken off its foundations and being turned around, whilst creel pots were strewn around the harbour.

Harbour master Rob Young said he felt “helpless” as the village was damaged badly by Storm Babet, with the road to the harbour being closed to keep people safe.

Despite the devastation, the village’s residents came armed with wheelbarrows, shovels and hard brushes to clear up the mess this morning in a real show of community spirit and determination.

Local resident James Cook made and supplied the helpers with butteries, whilst Paul Anderson brought his tractor to help.

As well as this, local businesses also helped out, including SMS Plant Services (Stephen Smith) and Trevor Reid Plant Hire.

They managed to get it up to a high standard and bring a bit of normality to the village’s harbour, although other maintenance work will need to be carried it to completely fix it.

Mr Young said: “We would to thank all the villagers and volunteers for a great turnout to clean-up the harbour after Storm Babet.”