Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Badet damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Badet damage

The harbour suffered significant damage during 24 hours of "horrendous weather".

By Chris Cromar

The Boddam Harbour trust has praised the local community after it rallied together to help clean-up damage caused by Storm Babet.

The village, which lies on the North Sea coast near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, saw major waves crash down on its harbour during 24 hours of “horrendous weather” on Thursday and Friday.

It caused significant damage and was able to move concreate, open up a four-foot hole in the ground and ripped up part of a road.

Damage at Boddam Harbour.
The harbour was damaged at Boddam. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Other significant damage to the village included a shed full of fisherman’s gear being taken off its foundations and being turned around, whilst creel pots were strewn around the harbour.

Harbour master Rob Young said he felt “helpless” as the village was damaged badly by Storm Babet, with the road to the harbour being closed to keep people safe.

Damage at Boddam Harbour, with mobility scooter stopped and dog standing.
Volunteers, including this dog, came out to clean-up the damage. Image: Robin William Magnus Youngman.

Despite the devastation, the village’s residents came armed with wheelbarrows, shovels and hard brushes to clear up the mess this morning in a real show of community spirit and determination.

Local resident James Cook made and supplied the helpers with butteries, whilst Paul Anderson brought his tractor to help.

Cleaned up Boddam Harbour.
Boddam Harbour looks in a much better way thanks to today’s efforts. Image: Robin William Magnus Youngman.

As well as this, local businesses also helped out, including SMS Plant Services (Stephen Smith) and Trevor Reid Plant Hire.

They managed to get it up to a high standard and bring a bit of normality to the village’s harbour, although other maintenance work will need to be carried it to completely fix it.

Mr Young said: “We would to thank all the villagers and volunteers for a great turnout to clean-up the harbour after Storm Babet.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57
Jim Moir was out clearing flood water from roads in Dunnecht.
Have-a-go-hero hailed a 'superstar' for clearing flooded Dunecht roads using shovel
Peterculter residents (L-R) John McGow, Alistair Baird and Joyce Quarterman have been clearing up their homes following flooding due to Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'We narrowly escaped': 50 people battle Storm Babet until 3am to save Peterculter families…
Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains
A957 road washed out after Storm Babet.
Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it 'washed out' during…
Seaton Park is showing the scars of Storm Babet.
Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen's Seaton Park
storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
Anne Farquharson standing at front door of house.
North-east residents left days without power during Storm Babet
Rape survivor Nikki Houston says she hopes her story will help other victims. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I died at the age of four': Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a bus stop pervert and a nightmare neighbour

Conversation