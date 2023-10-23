Oban’s missing cat Misha turns up 20 MONTHS later in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Oban’s missing cat Misha turns up 20 MONTHS later in Aberdeen

Misha went missing from McCaig's Tower - where he was something of a local celebrity - in 2022

By Louise Glen
Misha from Oban who was discovered in Aberdeen.
Misha the cat was found in Aberdeen after going missing from Oban. Image: Fiona and Tam Ferris.

A cat who went missing 20 months ago from his home in Oban turned up nearly 200 miles away in Aberdeen.

Nine-year-old Misha’s “new” owner – who had been looking after the puss for 17 months – was shocked to discover his real owners were pining for him back on the West Coast.

Gregoria Kaouni Papazacharia only discovered that Misha – who she had been calling Obie – had a home in Oban after taking him to the vet in Aberdeen.

It was there she discovered a “chip” that alerted his original owners Tam and Fiona Ferris, who both work at the town’s Hope Kitchen, that he was alive and well.

Fiona with Misha from Oban, who was discovered in Aberdeen.
Fiona Ferris with Misha after discovering he was in Aberdeen. Image: Fiona and Tam Ferris.

‘We were devastated’

Misha went missing in January 2022 and his family were heartbroken.

For months, people in Oban reported sightings of the popular cat.

Misha lived most of his time at McCaig’s Tower entertaining tourists and would come home to Fiona and Tam’s home, which is near the tower, for food.

His brother Parsley had a popular Facebook page before he retired. Misha and Parsley are even mentioned in dozens of reviews on Trip Advisor.

Fiona said: “We were devastated when Misha disappeared. We didn’t know what had happened. We were convinced he was dead.

“We had so many fears about what had happened to him, not least that someone thought he wasn’t loved.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. He is a well-loved cat, as are his brothers.

“Because of the Facebook page for Parsley and the many thousands of visitors who photographed him, everyone was really distressed when Misha was taken.”

She added: “We had no idea what happened to Misha and we were careful not to speculate.

“But we were confident he hadn’t just wandered off.”

Oban cat Misha was discovered in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Gregoria – who lives at the Ocean Apartments in Aberdeen – had been ensuring Misha was living the high life, taking him to hotels and on holidays across the country, even a nine-day trip around the NC500.

The couple has since discovered that in January 2022 a couple from Aberdeen watched Misha playing about the tower. After a few days, they made the decision that he was homeless and took him home with them.

The couple looked after Misha for a few months before asking Gregoria to take him in.

Around 17 months ago, Gregoria took over Misha’s care full-time.

Tam, who runs a popular music group in Oban, said: “(We discovered that) the person who took him away eventually passed him onto the woman who has looked after him for the last 17 months.

“She adores him. She was planning to take him abroad on holiday and took him to the vet to get him chipped in preparation and discovered that he was already chipped.

“We travelled to Aberdeen on Wednesday and picked him up. The woman who had him made us so welcome, Misha appeared to be happy to see us.”Tam Ferris with Misha the Oban cat that was discovered in Aberdeen.

Tam Ferris was delighted to see Misha after she went missing. Image: Fiona and Tam Ferris.

‘Massive reaction’ to cat’s disappearance

Tam said lots of people will be delighted to see Misha home.

He said: “There was a massive reaction to him going missing. We’re going to need an extension for the Dreamies when we announce he’s back home.

“We did consider letting him stay in his new life as we worried about uprooting him again.

“However, we decided to bring him back. He is a remarkable cat and we love him.”

‘I miss him desperately’

Gregoria, who has lived in Aberdeen for four years, said the cat’s departure from Aberdeen has left her feeling alone.

She said: “Misha was there when I got home, and he did everything with me.

“I miss him desperately and if I could drive across the country for just five minutes to pet him I would.”

Gregoria is hoping that she will adopt another animal in the next few months.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…