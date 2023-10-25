Police ‘cannot rule out’ link between Aberdeenshire crowbar break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police ‘cannot rule out’ link between Aberdeenshire crowbar break-ins

Investigations ongoing into similar break-ins at Aberdeenshire Co-ops within weeks of each other.

By Graham Fleming
Co op newmachar closed off
The entrance of the Newmachar Co op branch was blocked off by police.

Police are “not ruling out” a link between a wave of crimes committed against businesses in Aberdeenshire.

The Oldmeldrum Road Co-op store in Newmachar was broken into at 12:25am this morning.

The branch was forced to close after police said that four men wearing dark clothing raided the premises, believed to be carrying crowbars and sledgehammers

They made off in a vehicle shortly after the theft carrying till boxes lifted from the store.

The incident came after a wave of similar break-ins to Stonehaven businesses.

Redcloak Drive Co op
The Stonehaven Co-op was also targeted in a similar attack.

Police responded to an incident in another Co-op store on Redcloak Drive during the early morning of October 13, during which thousands of pounds was stolen.

The same also happened to the The Carron Fish Bar, also in Stonehaven, in September – where one man entered through a window as another watched while owners Lorraine and Charles Watson holidayed in Italy.

Both times crowbars were used by a multiple men in dark clothing -which has prompted theories that the incidents could be linked.

‘We cannot rule anything out’

Police have said they cannot rule out the possibility that the crimes are connected.

A Police spokesperson said: “These incidents are not currently being linked, however enquiries are ongoing and we cannot rule anything out at this stage.”

‘Strengthens the case for CCTV’

The flurry of incidents has also resulted in calls for CCTV installations to increase from Stonehaven residents.

After the Redcloak Drive Co-op break-in, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside Councillor Dawn Black said: “It is disturbing to hear about the spate of actual and attempted break-ins to businesses in the town in recent weeks.

“I am sure the police are taking the situation seriously and looking into all reports to find the culprits.

“This strengthens the case for CCTV in Stonehaven to deter such actions and to assist the police in their detection of crimes committed.”

Redcloak chipper owner, Jamie Russo, now has an alarm system and CCTV cameras and now makes sure everything is under lock and key.

But he worries that even these precautions would not deter any would-be criminals.

He said: “If these guys want to get in, they find a way.

“It’s worrying in a town like Stonehaven, you don’t really expect it. But when it’s happening so frequently — or well couple of times in that last couple of weeks. It is worrying.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…