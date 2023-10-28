Police make appeal to find missing Aberlour woman last seen in Elgin

Police have made an appeal to find a missing Moray woman who was last seen in Elgin on Wednesday afternoon.

Danielle Thomson, 27, from Aberlour was last seen in the High Street area of Elgin at about 2pm on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of a slight build, with long burgundy hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Danielle since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20231026-1568.