‘Aberdeen at it’s best’: Large numbers turn out to clean up beach in city’s ‘biggest ever’ litter pick

Over 150 people turned out to Aberdeen beach this morning to take part in what was dubbed as the city’s “biggest ever” clean up.

It was organised by Mike Scotland, 32, after he and his five-year-old son Lucio were shocked at the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

Mr Scotland, who carries his litter picker with him everywhere he goes, managed to organise a quickfire litter pick at the beach on Monday, in which about 25 people attended.

From the “upsetting” scene, 45 bags of rubbish – weighing just over 500kg – were collected.

As this “barely scratched the surface”, Mr Scotland set up today’s event and was “slightly overwhelmed” by the turnout.

Speaking to The P&J at the beach, he said it was “Aberdeen at its best”, adding: “I think it’s good to see the city of Aberdeen come together as one collective unit. They’re not scared off by any weather, they’re coming here and they’re the real force behind it.

‘Real strength of character from Aberdonians’

“Anytime Aberdeen gets given a challenge, that’s when we see the real strength of character from Aberdonians, and that’s what we’re seeing today.

“The weather’s up, it’s windy, it’s wild and so many people have showed up of all ages to make the difference to the beach.”

Volunteers, or an “army of people” as Mr Scotland calls them, turned up to the Granite City’s famous golden sands to give it a clean up.

Donned in their high vis vets and gloves, they were assigned litter pickers and rubbish bags as they got ready to help out.

Over 400 bags of rubbish was collected today, with a trolley, a tyre and an industrial pipe being amongst the things found.

One of those attending was Befriend a Child volunteer Alena Munro, who brought teenager Connor along to help out and within the first 30 minutes, they managed to fill one bag of rubbish up.

‘Rubbish and debris everywhere’

Explaining why she attended with Connor, Mrs Munro said: “He’s got a Halloween party to attend later on but I thought, ‘you know what, we’re going to come here’. I knew that just putting an hour into something like this is so beneficial.”

She added: “What a mess the storm’s left, there’s just rubbish and debris everywhere.”

Kirsty Swan came along to lend a helping hand after seeing a post about it on Facebook and said it was a “brilliant idea”, adding: “I live just up in Linskfield, so I’ve seen the devastation after the storm.”

David Campbell, who is part of a local mental health group in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, said that Mike has “been an inspiration” to him and it is something that his own organisation is looking to do.

Another reason for coming was the need to “start clearing up the earth the best we can”.

It was a cold, windy and blustery day at Aberdeen beach this morning and Chris Good and his son Aleksandr got “a bit of a shock to the system” after recently coming back to the north-east after holidaying in the warmer climes of Lanzarote.

“We come to the beach regularly for walks and particularly during Covid, it was a real nice place to be able to come to. So we thought it was important to keep it clean.”

Another attendee at today’s clean up was Stephanie Neeson who “just wanted to help out” after hearing about the effect that plastic is having on sea animals.

She added: “I use it all the time for my dogs as well, so I don’t want them eating litter and things.”