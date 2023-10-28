‘Aberdeen at it’s best’: Large numbers turn out to clean up beach in city’s ‘biggest ever’ litter pick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Aberdeen at it’s best’: Large numbers turn out to clean up beach in city’s ‘biggest ever’ litter pick

Organiser Mike Scotland said it was a 'real strength of character from Aberdonians'.

By Chris Cromar
People standing behind bags of rubbish.
Organiser Mike Scotland (in yellow) with some volunteers and some of the rubbish they collected. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Over 150 people turned out to Aberdeen beach this morning to take part in what was dubbed as the city’s “biggest ever” clean up.

It was organised by Mike Scotland, 32, after he and his five-year-old son Lucio were shocked at the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

Mr Scotland, who carries his litter picker with him everywhere he goes, managed to organise a quickfire litter pick at the beach on Monday, in which about 25 people attended.

Volunteers picking up litter.
A large number of people turned up to help clean the beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

From the “upsetting” scene, 45 bags of rubbish – weighing just over 500kg – were collected.

As this “barely scratched the surface”, Mr Scotland set up today’s event and was “slightly overwhelmed” by the turnout.

Speaking to The P&J at the beach, he said it was “Aberdeen at its best”, adding: “I think it’s good to see the city of Aberdeen come together as one collective unit. They’re not scared off by any weather, they’re coming here and they’re the real force behind it.

‘Real strength of character from Aberdonians’

“Anytime Aberdeen gets given a challenge, that’s when we see the real strength of character from Aberdonians, and that’s what we’re seeing today.

“The weather’s up, it’s windy, it’s wild and so many people have showed up of all ages to make the difference to the beach.”

Volunteers, or an “army of people” as Mr Scotland calls them, turned up to the Granite City’s famous golden sands to give it a clean up.

Volunteer picking up litter.
A volunteer picks up litter from Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Donned in their high vis vets and gloves, they were assigned litter pickers and rubbish bags as they got ready to help out.

Over 400 bags of rubbish was collected today, with a trolley, a tyre and an industrial pipe being amongst the things found.

One of those attending was Befriend a Child volunteer Alena Munro, who brought teenager Connor along to help out and within the first 30 minutes, they managed to fill one bag of rubbish up.

‘Rubbish and debris everywhere’

Explaining why she attended with Connor, Mrs Munro said: “He’s got a Halloween party to attend later on but I thought, ‘you know what, we’re going to come here’. I knew that just putting an hour into something like this is so beneficial.”

She added: “What a mess the storm’s left, there’s just rubbish and debris everywhere.”

Kirsty Swan came along to lend a helping hand after seeing a post about it on Facebook and said it was a “brilliant idea”, adding: “I live just up in Linskfield, so I’ve seen the devastation after the storm.”

Volunteers picking up litter.
People of all ages were involved in the litter pick. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

David Campbell, who is part of a local mental health group in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, said that Mike has “been an inspiration” to him and it is something that his own organisation is looking to do.

Another reason for coming was the need to “start clearing up the earth the best we can”.

It was a cold, windy and blustery day at Aberdeen beach this morning and Chris Good and his son Aleksandr got “a bit of a shock to the system” after recently coming back to the north-east after holidaying in the warmer climes of Lanzarote.

Mike Scotland standing behind bags of rubbish.
Event organiser Mike Scotland with bags of collected rubbish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We come to the beach regularly for walks and particularly during Covid, it was a real nice place to be able to come to. So we thought it was important to keep it clean.”

Another attendee at today’s clean up was Stephanie Neeson who “just wanted to help out” after hearing about the effect that plastic is having on sea animals.

She added: “I use it all the time for my dogs as well, so I don’t want them eating litter and things.”

People from all walks of life joined in, including several oil and gas professionals looking to "give back".
