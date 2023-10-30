It’s all in the gravy as Kintore butcher wins ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It’s all in the gravy as Kintore butcher wins ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’

Dossett Butcher beat competition from almost 100 other pies and says a family recipe for gravy is to thank for the title.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dossett Butcher, from Kintore, has reclaimed the recognition for best steak pie in the North of Scotland. Supplied by Dossett Butcher.
Dossett Butcher, from Kintore, has reclaimed the recognition for best steak pie in the North of Scotland. Supplied by Dossett Butcher.

A popular Kintore butcher has lifted its second title for the best traditional steak pie in the North of Scotland.

Dossett Butcher, which had won the prestigious regional title in the Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) Awards in 2017, has reclaimed the trophy with its generations-old family recipe.

Thrilled owner John Dossett explained that the “secret” gravy used in the award-winning pies was one created by his grandmother, perfected by his mother and then tweaked to suit modern tastes.

He said: “Gran and Mother would be so proud to know that their special gravy was gracing award-winning pies.

“We’re chuffed to bits to have the regional championship title back at Kintore – it’s the highlight of this whole year for us.”

John Dossett, owner of Dossett Butcher, in Kintore, received the award for the best traditional stake pie in the North of Scotland title. Supplied by Dossett Butcher.

John, who runs the business with his daughter Emma, stresses the importance of using “quality products.”

The businessman also praised piemaker Lynn Sinclair, who he said perfected the final product and helped turn it into a winner.

Dosset Butcher’s steak pie best one in the North of Scotland

Dossett Butcher’s steak pie was chosen the best out of the nearly 100 steak pies from butchers across the North of Scotland.

Something that doesn’t come as a surprise for John, who explains that their steak pies “fly out the door.”

He concluded: “Customers come from far and wide to shop here and this success will mean a few hours overtime for the team to keep up with demand.

“We’ll happily welcome all customers as we’re over the moon that the title is back where it belongs – in Kintore.”

Dossett Butcher also won a Gold Award in the SCB evaluation’s Speciality Pie category for their Steak and Kidney Pie.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Malcolm Allan, accepting his outstanding contribution award.
Trades Awards: North-east building entrepreneur Malcolm Allan, 87, gets special honour
Kingswells House
Kingswells House: Aberdeen mansion once used 'to contact the dead' could become workplace
drink-driving Oldmeldrum woman Eve Graham
Drink-driving ban for Oldmeldrum woman who got into car as police looked on
The King likes to visit farmers' markets and try regional produce.
Palace looking for sous chef fit for a King - with 'chance to live-in'…
Scotrail train
Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair
Plans have been lodged to enhance Persley Castle Care Home.
Persley Castle Care Home 'could have to close' over narrow windows and gasworks housing…
Rob Aberdein .
Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
North Sea oil platform
First 27 North Sea licences awarded in 33rd UK oil and gas round