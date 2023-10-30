It’s all in the gravy as Kintore butcher wins ‘best steak pie in North of Scotland’

A popular Kintore butcher has lifted its second title for the best traditional steak pie in the North of Scotland.

Dossett Butcher, which had won the prestigious regional title in the Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) Awards in 2017, has reclaimed the trophy with its generations-old family recipe.

Thrilled owner John Dossett explained that the “secret” gravy used in the award-winning pies was one created by his grandmother, perfected by his mother and then tweaked to suit modern tastes.

He said: “Gran and Mother would be so proud to know that their special gravy was gracing award-winning pies.

“We’re chuffed to bits to have the regional championship title back at Kintore – it’s the highlight of this whole year for us.”

John, who runs the business with his daughter Emma, stresses the importance of using “quality products.”

The businessman also praised piemaker Lynn Sinclair, who he said perfected the final product and helped turn it into a winner.

Dosset Butcher’s steak pie best one in the North of Scotland

Dossett Butcher’s steak pie was chosen the best out of the nearly 100 steak pies from butchers across the North of Scotland.

Something that doesn’t come as a surprise for John, who explains that their steak pies “fly out the door.”

He concluded: “Customers come from far and wide to shop here and this success will mean a few hours overtime for the team to keep up with demand.

“We’ll happily welcome all customers as we’re over the moon that the title is back where it belongs – in Kintore.”

Dossett Butcher also won a Gold Award in the SCB evaluation’s Speciality Pie category for their Steak and Kidney Pie.