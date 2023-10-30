Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support

An overwhelming majority of Scots believe fishing fleets should be safeguarded as seas become more crowded, with the emergence of offshore wind and renewables, according to a new survey.

The poll of 1,000 adults by the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) underscores strong public support for protecting the industry as it faces pressures from new marine users.

Nine in 10 Scots support protecting fishing fleets

Sector recognised as vital to food security, economy and coastal communities

The findings give the industry ample ammunition to fight back against attacks by a powerful environmental lobby armed with data it claims show fish stocks in decline.

They also come just days after the SFF's 50th anniversary dinner, at which Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, told around 100 guests fishing deserved recognition for its low environmental impact.

Announcing the poll results, Ms Macdonald said: "This survey proves conclusively that the people of Scotland firmly believe fishing should continue to be a priority as we balance the needs of different marine industries.

"With our seas becoming busier spaces, we call on the Scottish Government to put the needs of our fishing sector at the heart of marine policy. Many of our coastal communities depend on fishing.”

The research – compiled on behalf of the federation by Opinion Matters – shows a level of support for the sector that is, according to the SFF, "not always reflected in the public sphere".

It follows a government U-turn on its controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) policy earlier this year. Industry chiefs warned the HPMAs, which are no longer going ahead, would have led to a further loss of 10% of Scottish fishing grounds.

Most Scots recognise the value of fishing to the nation's economy

According to the SFF's poll, 19 in 20 Scots recognise fishing is vital for coastal communities.

And 94.2% believe the industry is important to Scotland's economy.

In addition, more than nine in 10 (90.4%) think Scottish fish should underpin the country's food security and 89% believe the government should do more to support fishing.

The figures also reflect future hope for the industry in Scotland, with 65% of respondents aged 16-24 tending to have an overall positive opinion on the sector.

This is compared with 60% of those aged between 45-54.

The poll of 1,000 people was carried out from October 23-25, generating a spread of respondents across all local authorities, as well as age groups and social demographics.

These results give us confidence that people in Scotland recognise fishing must be part of our nation's future."

Ms Macdonald added: "This survey leaves no doubt that the public stands firmly behind Scotland's fishing industry.

"With so many challenges ahead, from the changing climate to the cost-of-living crisis, these results give us confidence that people in Scotland recognise fishing must be part of our nation's future.

"There are always things that we can do better. But there is a lot for us to be loud and proud about in terms of producing quality, low-carbon and sustainable protein.

"The public recognises this and has made it clear that it wants fishing protected amid crowded seas. There is an understanding that losing our fleets would be a tragedy that leaves Scotland vulnerable and communities devastated."

Fighting for the interests of 450 fishing vessels in Scotland’s fleet, the Aberdeen-based SFF is made up of eight groups which represent the sector from small creel boats to major pelagic and white-fish trawlers.

The full findings will be published in the coming weeks, as part of the federation’s upcoming Industry Trends and Attitudes report.