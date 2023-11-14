All the region’s organisations recognised in King’s Award for Voluntary Service list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All the region’s organisations recognised in King’s Award for Voluntary Service list

AberNecessities volunteers among those surprised with King’s Award for Voluntary Service announcement.

By Bailey Moreton
AberNecessities volunteers after the announcement that they've won the King's Award for volunteering. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
AberNecessities volunteers after the announcement that they've won the King's Award for volunteering. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Eleven volunteer organisations in the north and north-east, have been commended in the first-ever King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award recognises volunteer groups for outstanding community service. It is the highest award given to local volunteer groups, akin to an MBE.

Formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

Aberdeen children’s charity recognised

Aberdeen children’s charity AberNecessities is one of the charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award this year.

The group provides basic essentials for families in need.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, founder of AberNecessities, said: “We are thrilled that our volunteers have been recognised by His Majesty The King.

“Every day, men and women from across the north-east join us to ensure no child should go without.

“From lovingly packing gifts for a new mum, to delivering a cot to ensure a baby has a safe place to sleep, our volunteers work tirelessly alongside staff to provide items.”

“Our volunteers dedication is unwavering and without their time and effort we wouldn’t be able to provide the same standard of service.”

Danielle Flecher-Horn and her mother Michelle.

Six from Aberdeenshire

In Aboyne, The Seed Box Ltd was recognised for its work offering horticultural and outdoor therapy to people with additional support needs in Aberdeenshire.

In Inverurie, Home-Start Garioch, was recognised for its work providing home support to young families facing difficulties in Aberdeenshire.

The charity said they are ‘proud and honoured’ to be given the accolade and that volunteers are the backbone of their organisation.

Home-start Garioch was included in the list.

Serving Peterhead, Buchanhaven Harbour SCIO was recognised for its work fostering Bringing the spirit of community, inclusivity, heritage, family values and traditions to life for future generations.

The Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed was recognized. The group offers a workshop where men can help with repairing, building and maintaining objects for the local community, benefiting their wellbeing and helping to tackle loneliness. There are currently 130 participants involved in the Shed.

In Banff, Enable Deveronside was recognised for its work offering with people with disabilities to opportunities to meet socially in safe and stimulating environments.

Moray

In Forres, ReBOOT was recognised with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service for its work recycling computer hardware to address digital poverty, social and environmental concerns.

Reboot, Moray Computer Recycling, Forres. Volunteers working on the bench breaking computer equipment for scrap.

Two from the Highlands

In Nairn, Team Hamish was recognised for its work creating community facilities as a sustainable legacy for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

In Achnasheen, the South West Ross Community Car Scheme was recognised for its work providing a vital affordable transport service in a remote rural area.

Two from the Western Isles

On the Isle of South Uist, SHARE, an acronym of ‘Sharing Helping And Reaching Everyone’, was recognised for its work operating a thrift shop which doubles as a social hub.

In Stornoway, Long Term Conditions Hebrides, was recognised for providing local people with long-term conditions support to help them support themselves.

Award date changes to King’s birthday

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

From this year onwards, awardees will be announced annually on 14 November to mark The King’s birthday.

There were eleven organizations across the northeast, Highlands and Hebrides that were recognized with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The full list of Scottish winners is detailed in this map.

