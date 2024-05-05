Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in Aberdeen

Hundreds of people turned out for a piece of homemade heaven served up by Aberdeen’s baking queen and others.

The Big Booby Bake Sale took place on Sunday at Parx Cafe on Rubislaw Terrace to fundraise for an important cause.

Led by one of the city’s most famous bakers, Mechelle Clark, the team raised thousands for the Plastics and Burns Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is a cause close to Mechelle’s heart, following her diagnosis with the BRCA 1 gene six years ago and being told she had breast cancer during an annual check-in in 2022.

She underwent a double mastectomy and an 18-hour reconstruction but complications, including sepsis, have meant she has had to have 11 further surgeries with more expected.

The money raised will make sure the specialised unit, which carries out mastectomy surgeries can continue making the lives of patients more comfortable ahead of what can be a daunting surgery.

Mechelle, who now works as head baker at Trellis Coffee Shop in Newburgh, recruited a star-studded line-up of talent from the baking world to help her in her fundraising mission.

The Big Booby Bake Sale raises more than £3,200

They included Bandit Bakery, Sourcloud Bakes, Feingeback and The Crusty Slice in Aberdeen, plus The Highlanders Bakehouse in Crathie and The Culinary Kiwi Bird in Insch.

Queues were out the door and around the block, with hundreds eager to support the cause and also nab some tasty treats.

Some people were willing to wait more than an hour with people filing in and out of the Parx Cafe on Sunday, with bakes selling out very fast.

These included cinnamon rolls, focaccia, scones and other delicious bakes.

Mechelle Clark said: “It’s hard to put into words the gratitude that I feel for the turnout today at The Big Booby Bake Sale.

“Yes, I expected a queue, but nowhere near the number of people that turned out. Unfortunately, the kind of person I am, I am far too focused on the people who queued but we weren’t able to pick up any of the wonderful baked goods on sale today because we sold out.

“If I wasn’t so tired I’d be thinking ‘How can we do this again?’ to ensure everyone could get something.

“Not only is there clearly a gap in the market for bringing this kind of skillset together in one place, but how amazing that it was all done to support breast care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“My story is not an unusual one, and I believe everyone has been touched by cancer and can relate to the experiences I have had.

“There are too many people to thank who helped make this happen, and it certainly wasn’t an individual effort, but thank you most of all to those who queued as long as they did all in the name of boobs and butter.”

Between the Bake Sale and the JustGiving page, more than £3,200 has been raised so far.