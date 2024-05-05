Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in Aberdeen

Mechelle Clark gathered the north-east's baking elite to help raise vital funds.

By Ross Hempseed
The big booby bake sale in Aberdeen.
Hundreds queued for delicious baked goods at the Big Booby Bake Sale ran by Mechelle Clark. Image: Julie Bryce.

Hundreds of people turned out for a piece of homemade heaven served up by Aberdeen’s baking queen and others.

The Big Booby Bake Sale took place on Sunday at Parx Cafe on Rubislaw Terrace to fundraise for an important cause.

Led by one of the city’s most famous bakers, Mechelle Clark, the team raised thousands for the Plastics and Burns Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is a cause close to Mechelle’s heart, following her diagnosis with the BRCA 1 gene six years ago and being told she had breast cancer during an annual check-in in 2022.

Mechelle and volunteers who helped serve customers. Image: Julia Bryce.

She underwent a double mastectomy and an 18-hour reconstruction but complications, including sepsis, have meant she has had to have 11 further surgeries with more expected.

The money raised will make sure the specialised unit, which carries out mastectomy surgeries can continue making the lives of patients more comfortable ahead of what can be a daunting surgery.

Mechelle, who now works as head baker at Trellis Coffee Shop in Newburgh, recruited a star-studded line-up of talent from the baking world to help her in her fundraising mission.

The Big Booby Bake Sale raises more than £3,200

They included Bandit Bakery, Sourcloud Bakes, Feingeback and The Crusty Slice in Aberdeen, plus The Highlanders Bakehouse in Crathie and The Culinary Kiwi Bird in Insch.

Queues were out the door and around the block, with hundreds eager to support the cause and also nab some tasty treats.

Some people were willing to wait more than an hour with people filing in and out of the Parx Cafe on Sunday, with bakes selling out very fast.

A range of sweet treats on offer at the bake sale. Image: Julia Bryce.

These included cinnamon rolls, focaccia, scones and other delicious bakes.

Mechelle Clark said: “It’s hard to put into words the gratitude that I feel for the turnout today at The Big Booby Bake Sale.

“Yes, I expected a queue, but nowhere near the number of people that turned out. Unfortunately, the kind of person I am, I am far too focused on the people who queued but we weren’t able to pick up any of the wonderful baked goods on sale today because we sold out.

Hundreds turned out in support of the bake sale. Image: Julia Bryce.

“If I wasn’t so tired I’d be thinking ‘How can we do this again?’ to ensure everyone could get something.

“Not only is there clearly a gap in the market for bringing this kind of skillset together in one place, but how amazing that it was all done to support breast care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“My story is not an unusual one, and I believe everyone has been touched by cancer and can relate to the experiences I have had.

Mechelle was amazed at the number of people who turned out for the bake sale. Image: Julia Bryce.

“There are too many people to thank who helped make this happen, and it certainly wasn’t an individual effort, but thank you most of all to those who queued as long as they did all in the name of boobs and butter.”

Between the Bake Sale and the JustGiving page, more than £3,200 has been raised so far.

