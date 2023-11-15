Aberdeen’s FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed

Aberdeen’s FreshMex has been named in Deliveroo’s list of top 10 dishes in the WORLD.

The Mexican restaurant on Schoolhill has been given worldwide recognition as well as being named Scotland’s overall favourite.

It means the Granite City takeaway business stands up against fast food giants such as McDonald’s McMuffins and Wingstop wings.

The news comes after the food delivery app published their ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’ – a list of the top trending dishes across its top 10 markets around the world.

And Aberdeen’s FreshMex has come out of the rankings very favourably.

Famous burritos on Deliveroo list

And among their top 20 trending dishes around the world, FreshMex’s renowned Burrito sits proudly in 10th.

The worldwide list is as follows:

Mixian noodle soup with Pork Belly and Cuttlefish Ball from TamJai Yunnan Mixian, Hong Kong Linguine Carbonara à la Parisienne (Linguine Carbonara, Parisian Style) from Livio Più, Paris, France Build Your Own Poké Bowl from Poké Shack, London, UK Gran Crispy McBacon from McDonald’s, Milano, Italy Original Burger, from SALT, Dubai, UAE Burrito Bowl from Boojum, Dublin, Ireland Salmon Style Poké Bowl from Hawaiian Poké Bowl, Ghent, Belgium Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London, Sausage McMuffin with Egg Combo for 1, from McDonald’s, Hong Kong Burrito from Fresh Mex, Aberdeen, UK

Fresh Mex Scotland’s favourite

The signature burrito also gets a spot on the podium sitting in a proud third place on the UK list.

Only being beaten out only by London’s Poké Bowl and a build-your-own-salad bowl.

And Fresh Mex is the only Scottish entry into the UK top ten while chains such as WingStop and Five Guys hold the other nine spots.

The UK list is also published in full: