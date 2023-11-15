Aberdeen’s FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s FreshMex named top 10 Deliveroo dish in the WORLD as rankings revealed

The Aberdeen firm's signature offering was named Scotland's favourite, ranked 10th-best globally and third in the UK.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen Fresh Mex
FreshMex's burrito has proved highly popular on the Deliveroo app.

Aberdeen’s FreshMex has been named in Deliveroo’s list of top 10 dishes in the WORLD.

The Mexican restaurant on Schoolhill has been given worldwide recognition as well as being named Scotland’s overall favourite.

It means the Granite City takeaway business stands up against fast food giants such as McDonald’s McMuffins and Wingstop wings.

Aberdeen Fresh Mex
The Schoolhill eatery has ranked favourably in Deliveroo’s world and UK ranking. Image: Darrell Benns

The news comes after the food delivery app published their ‘Deliveroo 100 Report’ – a list of the top trending dishes across its top 10 markets around the world.

And Aberdeen’s FreshMex has come out of the rankings very favourably.

Famous burritos on Deliveroo list

And among their top 20 trending dishes around the world, FreshMex’s renowned Burrito sits proudly in 10th.

Deliveroo 100 report
Fresh Mex brushes up against fast food giants such as McDonald’s and WingStop. Image: Deliveroo.

The worldwide list is as follows:

  1. Mixian noodle soup with Pork Belly and Cuttlefish Ball from TamJai Yunnan Mixian, Hong Kong
  2. Linguine Carbonara à la Parisienne (Linguine Carbonara, Parisian Style) from Livio Più, Paris, France
  3. Build Your Own Poké Bowl from Poké Shack, London, UK
  4. Gran Crispy McBacon from McDonald’s, Milano, Italy
  5. Original Burger, from SALT, Dubai, UAE
  6. Burrito Bowl from Boojum, Dublin, Ireland
  7. Salmon Style Poké Bowl from Hawaiian Poké Bowl, Ghent, Belgium
  8. Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London,
  9. Sausage McMuffin with Egg Combo for 1, from McDonald’s, Hong Kong
  10. Burrito from Fresh Mex, Aberdeen, UK

Fresh Mex Scotland’s favourite

The signature burrito also gets a spot on the podium sitting in a proud third place on the UK list.

Deliveroo top 100 report
Fresh Mex’s burrito is Scotland’s favourite Deliveroo order. Image: Deliveroo.

Only being beaten out only by London’s Poké Bowl and a build-your-own-salad bowl.

And Fresh Mex is the only Scottish entry into the UK top ten while chains such as WingStop and Five Guys hold the other nine spots.

The UK list is also published in full:

  1. Build Your Own Poké Bowl, Poké Shack, London
  2. Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London
  3. Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen
  4. Build Your Own Burrito with Chicken Pibil from Tortilla, London
  5. Small Fairtrade Bananas 7 per pack from Waitrose, London
  6. 8 Pieces Boneless from Wingstop, London
  7. Chicken Ruby from Dishoom, London
  8. Harissa Chicken from Farmer J, London
  9. Gochujang Chicken Bibimbap Bowl from Grounded Kitchen, Birmingham
  10. Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London

