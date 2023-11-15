£1 MILLION of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after cocaine with a potential value of £1million was recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant at Ferrier Gardens in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the recovery and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police committed to disrupting serious crime

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This operation also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Activity such as this is driven by community intelligence and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”