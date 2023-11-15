Inverurie nursery left ‘shaken up’ after car crashes into building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie nursery left ‘shaken up’ after car crashes into building

One person was injured in the incident, which has resulted in the nursery closing and the children being offered counselling.

By Ellie Milne
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie.
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Inverurie nursery has reached out to children, parents and staff who were left ‘shaken up’ after a car crashed into the building.

One person was injured in the incident at Stepping Stones nursery, which has closed for the rest of the week.

The incident took place outside Stepping Stones nursery on Burghmuir Circle just after 9am.

Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene and confirmed one person was injured.

The vehicle has since been removed.

The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie.
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Crash causes damage at Inverurie nursery

The nursery, based in the Blackhall Industrial Estate, shared a post on social media confirming it will be closed until at least the end of the week due to damage to the building.

The post states: “As you are all aware there was an incident at nursery this morning involving a car.

“Firstly I would like to reassure you all that everyone is fine, a little bit shaken up. We are going to be accessing counselling for children, parents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the damage we are unable to reopen the nursery until repairs have been made.

“We are definitely going to be closed Thursday and Friday and we will be providing regular updates via email, Facebook and parents’ zone.”

Stepping Stones screenshot
The incident took place at the Stepping Stones nursery in Inverurie on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps.

Emergency response

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05am on Wednesday, November, police received a report of a car crashing into a building in Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and we are aware of one person being injured.

“The vehicle has been removed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

The fire service also dispatched two appliances to the scene to assist police and paramedics.

A spokeswoman confirmed they had attended “an incident involving a vehicle”.

Both appliances had left by 9.50am.

