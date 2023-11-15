Inverurie nursery left ‘shaken up’ after car crashes into building

An Inverurie nursery has reached out to children, parents and staff who were left ‘shaken up’ after a car crashed into the building.

One person was injured in the incident at Stepping Stones nursery, which has closed for the rest of the week.

The incident took place outside Stepping Stones nursery on Burghmuir Circle just after 9am.

Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene and confirmed one person was injured.

The vehicle has since been removed.

Crash causes damage at Inverurie nursery

The nursery, based in the Blackhall Industrial Estate, shared a post on social media confirming it will be closed until at least the end of the week due to damage to the building.

The post states: “As you are all aware there was an incident at nursery this morning involving a car.

“Firstly I would like to reassure you all that everyone is fine, a little bit shaken up. We are going to be accessing counselling for children, parents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the damage we are unable to reopen the nursery until repairs have been made.

“We are definitely going to be closed Thursday and Friday and we will be providing regular updates via email, Facebook and parents’ zone.”

Emergency response

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05am on Wednesday, November, police received a report of a car crashing into a building in Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and we are aware of one person being injured.

“The vehicle has been removed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

The fire service also dispatched two appliances to the scene to assist police and paramedics.

A spokeswoman confirmed they had attended “an incident involving a vehicle”.

Both appliances had left by 9.50am.