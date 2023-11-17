Divers to return to the River Don to continue search for Hazel Nairn one year on

A group of volunteer divers will return to Monymusk to continue the search for Hazel Nairn one year on from the day she went missing.

The 71-year-old was swept away by the River Don after it burst its banks on November 18 last year.

Her beloved Westie, Ruaridh, was found during the first week of searches but Mrs Nairn’s body has never been recovered.

Over the past year, her family and friends have never given up hope of finding her.

They have joined a number of searches alongside kayakers, paddleboarders and drone services.

Beneath the Surface, a group of volunteer divers from Lancashire, travelled north to assist Mrs Nairn’s family in September.

Divers resume search for Hazel Nairn

Diver Phil Jones has confirmed they will return tomorrow, on the first anniversary, to continue their efforts.

He said: “We are still focusing on specifically identified areas of highest possibility in our first designated section of the river.

“Due to the time that has passed since Hazel’s disappearance, the best method for us to search areas adequately is a slow, methodical visual search by divers.

“This however takes time to conduct adequately.”

Beneath the Surface is self-funded and run by a group of volunteers who give up their weekends to travel across the UK to assist those in need of their services.

Their return to Aberdeenshire to help Mrs Nairn’s family has been delayed due to recent storms and flooding in the area.

Phil added: “If our efforts this weekend do not locate Hazel then we will continue to arrange further search dates until we feel like we have adequately searched all possible areas to the best of our ability.”

One year on

A major search operation was launched in November 2022, involving police and the coastguard, following reports the grandmother had been swept away in the River Don.

Despite extensive land and water searches, the teams found no trace of Mrs Nairn and stood down their search in January.

Phil continued: “It’s a significant weekend for Hazel’s family as it marks one year since the tragic event.

“However, we want to continue to ask anyone in the surrounding areas of the River Don to continue to look out for Items of Hazel’s clothing.

“They include a khaki green Toggi puffer jacket, pink hooded jumper, blue denim leggings, and navy and tartan wellies.”