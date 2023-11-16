Two men arrested after spate of break-ins and vehicle thefts in Aberdeen’s west end

Police have arrested and charged two men after a string of break-ins and vehicle thefts in the west end area of Aberdeen in the past fortnight.

The incidents happened between October 31 and November 14.

The 29 and 30-year-old are appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 16.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne said in a statement: “I would like to thank the community and members of the public for their assistance while enquiries were carried out.

Anyone with information on the series of break-ins and vehicle thefts that happened in the west end of area of Aberdeen were asked to contact police.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne added: “We are committed to tackling these types of offences and anyone who believes they have been a victim of a break-in is urged to contact us.”

The statement from police also pointed to a series of security tips available on their website.

Police also investigating theft of ‘luxury’ caravan in Inverurie

Police in Aberdeenshire are also appealing for information following the theft of a 31ft caravan.

The 2017 LMC Exquisite 695, worth more than £21,000, was taken from a commercial premises near Insch.

Police say the incident happened between Thursday November 9, and Friday November 10.

The caravan is a five-berth and is described by manufacturers as a “luxury” vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1522 of 12 November, 2023.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.