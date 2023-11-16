Two men arrested after spate of break-ins and vehicle thefts in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men arrested after spate of break-ins and vehicle thefts in Aberdeen’s west end

The incidents took place over a two-week period from October 31 to November 14

By Bailey Moreton
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Police made the find in Aberdeen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have arrested and charged two men after a string of break-ins and vehicle thefts in the west end area of Aberdeen in the past fortnight.

The incidents happened between October 31 and November 14.

The 29 and 30-year-old are appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 16.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne said in a statement: “I would like to thank the community and members of the public for their assistance while enquiries were carried out.

Anyone with information on the series of break-ins and vehicle thefts that happened in the west end of area of Aberdeen were asked to contact police.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne added: “We are committed to tackling these types of offences and anyone who believes they have been a victim of a break-in is urged to contact us.”

The statement from police also pointed to a series of security tips available on their website.

Police also investigating theft of ‘luxury’ caravan in Inverurie

Police in Aberdeenshire are also appealing for information following the theft of a 31ft caravan.

The 2017 LMC Exquisite 695, worth more than £21,000, was taken from a commercial premises near Insch.

Police say the incident happened between Thursday November 9, and Friday November 10.

The caravan is a five-berth and is described by manufacturers as a “luxury” vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1522 of 12 November, 2023.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police hunt ‘luxury’ 31ft caravan stolen from Aberdeenshire

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former advocate denies assaulting schoolboys - claiming he was 'up to his eyes' with…
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie
Plans have been drawn up to move St Peter's RC School into Old Aberdeen House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's St Peter's RC School to be SAVED by expanding into historic building next…
Owner Roger Cook in front of Big Baps snack van.
Big Baps or Big Macs: Burger van in David vs Goliath battle as McDonald's…
BP's Clair platform
Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP's Clair platform
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Bieldside house for sale for ?1.6 million Picture shows; Dunlin House. Bieldside. Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP Date; Unknown
House on 'prestigious' Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6 million
Pictures from the scene of the incident. Pictures SWD Media.
Road safety a 'huge concern' after schoolgirl knocked down in Fraserburgh
An injured man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh
The royal family at Balmoral Castle, at a time of grief now being depicted in The Crown.
What does The Crown season 6 tell us about life at Balmoral Castle after…

Conversation