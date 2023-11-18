Police hunt for missing Elgin teenager Erin Lang

Police are asking for urgent help to trace missing teenager Erin Lang after she went missing on Thursday night from Elgin.

15-year-old Erin was last seen at the McDonald’s restaurant in the Moray town at 8pm, and she has not been seen since.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A police statement said: “We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Erin Lang, 15, who has been reported missing.

“Erin was last seen about 8pm on Thursday November 16 at McDonald’s in Elgin.

“Erin is described as 5’4” tall, with long, auburn hair and when last seen was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

“Anyone who may have seen Erin since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20231116-4208.”

Officers also highlighted a free service that helps people who are missing or thinking of going missing.

The statement continued: “Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

“This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. For further details please visit their website

https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

.”

