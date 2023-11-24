Schoolboy missing overnight in Aberdeen as police appeal for help

An Aberdeen schoolboy who was reported missing yesterday has failed to return home overnight.

Jacob Vergunst, 14, and Jack Urquhart, 15, were both last seen yesterday and were believed to be together.

Jack has now been traced by police safe and well.

However, Jacob still remains missing and was last seen in the Cults area at around 8.30am

A Police Scotland appeal said: “We are appealing for help to trace a teenager missing from Aberdeen.

“Jacob Vergunst, 14, was last seen in the Cults area of Aberdeen around 8.30am on Thursday, 23 November, 2023.

“Jacob is described as being around 5ft 5in in height, of slim build, with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark green trousers, black shoes and a black balaclava.

“Jacob is known to travel by bus around Scotland.

“Anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3784 of 23 November, 2023.”