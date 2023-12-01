Disputed Stonehaven gasworks site still in limbo as latest housing plans shelved after traffic complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disputed Stonehaven gasworks site still in limbo as latest housing plans shelved after traffic complaints

Proposals to redevelop the land into a 57-bedroom care home were refused by councillors two years ago.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of the proposed housing development at Cowgate, Stonehaven
Artist impression of the proposed housing development at Cowgate, Stonehaven. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

Controversial plans for modern housing near Stonehaven’s historic harbour have been shelved.

Alderman Group was eyeing up the bulldozed Cowgate gasworks site for five new houses and six flats.

However, the firm has now withdrawn the plans after objections from furious residents.

The Cowgate site as it looks today from Wallace Wynd. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

The council’s environmental health officials also had concerns – urging investigations to ensure the land is not contaminated ahead of any construction.

These latest proposals came after plans to redevelop the site into a 57-bedroom care home were previously refused by councillors.

What had been planned for the former gasworks site?

Alderman wanted to build four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one two-bedroom semi-detached home at the former gasworks.

They also planned to add a three-storey block of six two-bedroom flats, creating a “high quality residential community” around two minutes’ walk from the harbour.

The view of the proposed housing from the corner of Cowgate and King Street. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

The housebuilder said the development had been designed to “meet affordable housing requirements” and would cater to young professionals, families and seniors.

It was hoped that the town centre location would have encouraged residents to walk, cycle or use public transport to get around instead of relying on cars.

Developers also said that regenerating the “neglected” gasworks site would “revitalise the area and strengthen the local community”.

Stonehaven residents not happy with proposal for homes

But the development wasn’t too popular with homeowners nearby.

Stonehaven and District Community Council wrote to the local authority raising concerns that the homes would bring extra unwanted traffic to the area.

Meanwhile, resident Christina Anderson argued that the development was “too large” and would bring more traffic and parking problems to the Old Town area.

Aleksandra Mason slammed the design of the housing claiming it was “poor” and “the type of housing you would find on the outskirts of town, not by a historic harbour”.

The red outline shows the location of the Cowgate site near Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Fellow resident Alan Penny questioned the need for the housing at all.

He said: “There are currently two large developments taking place in Stonehaven, Ury and Kirkton, both of which are not even near completion.

“Why are we even suggesting a moderate development is being considered in the heart of the congested harbour area?”

Alderman have been approached for comment.

