Disputed Stonehaven gasworks site still in limbo as latest housing plans shelved after traffic complaints

Controversial plans for modern housing near Stonehaven’s historic harbour have been shelved.

Alderman Group was eyeing up the bulldozed Cowgate gasworks site for five new houses and six flats.

However, the firm has now withdrawn the plans after objections from furious residents.

The council’s environmental health officials also had concerns – urging investigations to ensure the land is not contaminated ahead of any construction.

These latest proposals came after plans to redevelop the site into a 57-bedroom care home were previously refused by councillors.

What had been planned for the former gasworks site?

Alderman wanted to build four three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one two-bedroom semi-detached home at the former gasworks.

They also planned to add a three-storey block of six two-bedroom flats, creating a “high quality residential community” around two minutes’ walk from the harbour.

The housebuilder said the development had been designed to “meet affordable housing requirements” and would cater to young professionals, families and seniors.

It was hoped that the town centre location would have encouraged residents to walk, cycle or use public transport to get around instead of relying on cars.

Developers also said that regenerating the “neglected” gasworks site would “revitalise the area and strengthen the local community”.

Stonehaven residents not happy with proposal for homes

But the development wasn’t too popular with homeowners nearby.

Stonehaven and District Community Council wrote to the local authority raising concerns that the homes would bring extra unwanted traffic to the area.

Meanwhile, resident Christina Anderson argued that the development was “too large” and would bring more traffic and parking problems to the Old Town area.

Aleksandra Mason slammed the design of the housing claiming it was “poor” and “the type of housing you would find on the outskirts of town, not by a historic harbour”.

Fellow resident Alan Penny questioned the need for the housing at all.

He said: “There are currently two large developments taking place in Stonehaven, Ury and Kirkton, both of which are not even near completion.

“Why are we even suggesting a moderate development is being considered in the heart of the congested harbour area?”

Alderman have been approached for comment.