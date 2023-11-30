Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit

Met Office yellow warning remains in place as temperatures dip below zero.

By Louise Glen
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed.
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed. Image: Snowgatecameras.com.

Snowgates on the Tomintoul to Cock Bridge A939 route in Aberdeenshire have closed after snowfall overnight.

It is also looking very wintry at the A9 Slochd in the Highlands.

Showers of sleet and snow will continue –  making roads hazardous.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing today.

On Wednesday temperatures dipped to minus 8C at Aonach Mor in the Highlands – it was the coldest night in ten years.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until 11am this morning.

Snowgates at Braemar.
Snow gates at Braemar. Image: Snowgatecameras.com

A second yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place from 5pm tonight until 11am on Friday.

The snow gate at Cock Bridge has been closed, and conditions are wintry at the snow gates at Braemar on the A93, Cairn O’Mount on the B794 and Glenshee on the A93.

Much colder conditions are expected to affect the UK for the rest of this week and into the weekend, with daytime temperatures rooted in single figures and overnight temperatures falling well below freezing in many places.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a northeasterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground.

“Where the showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing.

Snow gates at Cairn O'Mount.
Snow gates at Cairn o’Mount. Image: Snowgatecameras.com

“A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued and these are likely to be updated through the week so stay up to date with the forecast for your area.”

How’s the weather in Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin, Oban, Portree and Stornoway?

Aberdeen will be cold today, with temperatures feeling like minus 2C, and dipping to minus 4C overnight.

Inverness will peak at 3C and dip to minus 1C overnight. Scattered showers continue to arrive across the north and the coasts, dry with some sunshine elsewhere. Snow on hills.

Snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee.
Snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee. Image: Snowgatecameras.com

Elgin will barely rise above zero, and it will feel much colder, with a little sunshine and showers at lunchtime.

Stornoway will have a chilly breeze, remaining cold for the day with temperatures barely rising above zero.

Oban will feel like minus 4C at teatime, but sunshine is expected from 9am.

Portree will achieve a heady 6C, but due to the wind chill factor it will fell much colder.

