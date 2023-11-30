Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit

Snowgates on the Tomintoul to Cock Bridge A939 route in Aberdeenshire have closed after snowfall overnight.

It is also looking very wintry at the A9 Slochd in the Highlands.

Showers of sleet and snow will continue – making roads hazardous.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing today.

On Wednesday temperatures dipped to minus 8C at Aonach Mor in the Highlands – it was the coldest night in ten years.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until 11am this morning.

A second yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place from 5pm tonight until 11am on Friday.

The snow gate at Cock Bridge has been closed, and conditions are wintry at the snow gates at Braemar on the A93, Cairn O’Mount on the B794 and Glenshee on the A93.

Much colder conditions are expected to affect the UK for the rest of this week and into the weekend, with daytime temperatures rooted in single figures and overnight temperatures falling well below freezing in many places.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a northeasterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground.

“Where the showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing.

“A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued and these are likely to be updated through the week so stay up to date with the forecast for your area.”

How’s the weather in Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin, Oban, Portree and Stornoway?

Aberdeen will be cold today, with temperatures feeling like minus 2C, and dipping to minus 4C overnight.

Inverness will peak at 3C and dip to minus 1C overnight. Scattered showers continue to arrive across the north and the coasts, dry with some sunshine elsewhere. Snow on hills.

Elgin will barely rise above zero, and it will feel much colder, with a little sunshine and showers at lunchtime.

Stornoway will have a chilly breeze, remaining cold for the day with temperatures barely rising above zero.

Oban will feel like minus 4C at teatime, but sunshine is expected from 9am.

Portree will achieve a heady 6C, but due to the wind chill factor it will fell much colder.