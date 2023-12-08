Stonehaven stalwart ‘shamed into standing down’ after Travllers remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven stalwart ‘shamed into standing down’ after Travllers remarks

Wendy Agnew has stepped down from her top job at Aberdeenshire Council ahead of a confidence vote.

By Ben Hendry
Councillor Wendy Agnew, in Baird Park, at Stonehaven, stands down after remarks about Travellers.
Councillor Wendy Agnew, in Baird Park, at Stonehaven, stands down after remarks about Travellers. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

A veteran Stonehaven councillor has given up her senior role after coming under fire for remarks about Travellers.

Comments made at a recent committee meeting have cost the 20-year council stalwart dearly, after sparking uproar and frantic efforts to censor the footage.

By standing down as chairwoman of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee, the councillor will lose out on an extra £10,000 each year.

Wendy Agnew stands down as Tories launch investigation

The Tory insinuated “gypsies are not British people” as talks over a Travellers site at Findon descended into mayhem last month.

Affronted opponents have since called for her to be booted out as convener, with a vote scheduled to take place at the next meeting on Tuesday.

SNP councillor Dawn Black said: “If those are the views that she holds, than it is not appropriate for her to be in a position of responsibility within the committee.”

The remarks also prompted a complaint to the Ethical Standards Commissioner, while the Scottish Conservatives launched their own probe into the matter.

This Travellers site at Findon has proven to be Wendy Agnew’s own personal Waterloo. Image: Aberdeenshire Council 

Did she jump before she was pushed?

But it’s understood that, on Thursday, Mrs Agnew made the decision to call it quits.

The decision is said to have come at the urging of her administration colleagues.

Wendy Agnew wearing her Tory rosette at last year’s council elections. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

And it came after Aberdeenshire Council lawyers covered up the eight-minute section of the meeting that proved her undoing.

All meetings are recorded and added to the authority’s Youtube channel for residents to watch.

On this occasion, it was decided to censor the chunk due to the risk it could cause offence.

The meeting in question:

As we revealed on Wednesday, the issue flared up due to the retrospective nature of the application being voted on.

Mrs Agnew suggested this showed a willingness to ignore rules on behalf of the applicants.

‘It would be the same if they were British people’

She said: “If they’re ignoring this, they may ignore other things. That’s my problem.”

Fellow councillors immediately expressed reservations, urging Mrs Agnew to retract her controversial statements several times.

Wendy Agnew and the said travellers' caravan park at Portlethen.
The Conservative councillor was slated for her controversial remarks about Travellers. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

But Mrs Agnew added: “I don’t want to refute it. Anything could happen there. That’s all. It’s slightly worrying to me.

“And I’m not saying it’s just because they’re gypsies. It would be the same if they were British people. I’d be worried about this massive site. That’s all.”

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed: “We note Cllr Agnew’s resignation as chair and await a decision from the Kincardine and Mearns area committee about next steps.”

Wendy Agnew has been approached for comment.

