When are shops in Aberdeen open this Christmas and New Year?

The final rush for Christmas shopping has now arrived – but do you know when shops across Aberdeen are open?

The main shopping centres in the city centre will close early on Christmas Eve so make sure you pay a visit before it’s too late.

And once Christmas Day is over, all of the sales will begin.

Each of the centres have shared their opening times but hours for individual stores may vary.

Next and some other shops will certainly be open earlier so customers can get through the doors to grab a bargain.

Check out the hours for a number of Aberdeen city centres stores below, ahead of the busiest shopping spell of the year.

When are shops in Aberdeen open this Christmas?

Union Square Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve – 10am to 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 10am to 6pm

Hogmanay – 10am to 5pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

January 2 – 10am to 6pm

Bon Accord Centre

Christmas Eve – 10am to 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 11am to 5pm

Hogmanay – 11am to 4pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

January 2 – 11am to 5pm

Marks and Spencer at Union Square

Christmas Eve – 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

December 27 – 8am to 8pm

Hogmanay – 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

January 2 – 8am to 8pm

Marks and Spencer at Bon Accord

Christmas Eve – 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

December 27 – 8.30am to 7pm

Hogmanay – 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

January 2 – 8.30am to 7pm

Primark

Christmas Eve – 8am to 5pm

Christmas Day – Closed