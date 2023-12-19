When are shops in Aberdeen open this Christmas and New Year?

The final rush for Christmas shopping has now arrived – but do you know when shops across Aberdeen are open?
The main shopping centres in the city centre will close early on Christmas Eve so make sure you pay a visit before it’s too late.
And once Christmas Day is over, all of the sales will begin.
Each of the centres have shared their opening times but hours for individual stores may vary.
Next and some other shops will certainly be open earlier so customers can get through the doors to grab a bargain.
Check out the hours for a number of Aberdeen city centres stores below, ahead of the busiest shopping spell of the year.
When are shops in Aberdeen open this Christmas?
Union Square Shopping Centre
Christmas Eve – 10am to 4pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 10am to 6pm
Hogmanay – 10am to 5pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
January 2 – 10am to 6pm
Bon Accord Centre
Christmas Eve – 10am to 4pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 11am to 5pm
Hogmanay – 11am to 4pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
January 2 – 11am to 5pm
Marks and Spencer at Union Square
Christmas Eve – 6am to 6pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Closed
December 27 – 8am to 8pm
Hogmanay – 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
January 2 – 8am to 8pm
Marks and Spencer at Bon Accord
Christmas Eve – 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – Closed
December 27 – 8.30am to 7pm
Hogmanay – 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day – Closed
January 2 – 8.30am to 7pm
Primark
Christmas Eve – 8am to 5pm
Christmas Day – Closed
