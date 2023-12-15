Baffling bathroom repair blunder leaves Aberdeen family without a toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Baffling bathroom repair blunder leaves Aberdeen family without a toilet

Housing woes continue for luckless Karolina Osinska after she faced seven-week wait for the local authority to fix her flat's crumbling ceiling.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Karolina Osinska pictured in her council property that has been left without bathroom essentials following repair work
Karolina Osinska pictured in her council property that has been left without bathroom essentials following repair work. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen family forced to flee their mouldy council flat after its ceiling caved in have been left baffled after workmen sent to fix it took away her toilet.

Karolina Osinska and her three children had to leave the property on Brierfield Terrace back in August as plaster tumbled down due to a leak in the flat above.

The single mother argued the damp bathroom was “unusable” and unsafe for herself and her youngsters.

Aberdeen City Council tenant Karolina Osinska in her bathroom before the repair work, the ceiling is brown and black with damp and there is a section of plaster missing
Aberdeen City Council tenant Karolina Osinska in her bathroom before the repair work was carried out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But after a long two-month wait, the issue was finally addressed and work got under way to fix the crumbling flat.

With the repairs recently completed, the keys to the Cornhill flat were handed back to Karolina – but she was met with quite a surprise.

She was astonished to discover that workers had left her without essential facilities including a toilet, sink and shower.

Instead, the room has exposed pipes and electrical cables.

Replacement flooring also needs to be installed.

Frustrated mum lodged complaint with council

The discovery led Karolina to make a further complaint to Aberdeen City Council as the family cannot use the refurbished bathroom.

She had previously expressed her anger at the local authority after it said the room was still safe to use despite debris falling from the ceiling.

The situation became so bad Karolina moved her family in with her mum, who lives in a two-bed flat in Seaton.

They’ve now decided to stay put there, for obvious reasons.

Exposed wires can be found where the shower unit should be above the bath
Exposed wires can be found where the shower unit should be. Image: Karolina Osinska

As she wasn’t living in the “safety hazard” home, the angry mum requested a rent refund but that was refused.

She is still being charged the full amount for the flat today despite not being able to live there.

What does the council have to say about it?

Karolina is currently waiting on a nomination that will allow her family to move to a new property in the city.

In the meantime, a council spokeswoman confirmed action will be taken soon to ensure the bathroom can be used once again.

She said: “We will contact the resident and get this issue resolved as a matter of urgency.”

Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Wedding guest who left father of bride with 'life-threatening' injuries avoids jail
Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead.
Scots' fishers have continued access to Norwegian waters in 2024 
The Grosvenor Casino, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Man fined after he threw glass at barman in Aberdeen casino
Mrs Clause.
Move over Santa... Mrs Claus is coming to town to meet children at Greyhope…
A picture of Polmont Young Offender's Institution.
Dangerous Aberdeen rapist's jail sentence extended after homemade weapons found in cell
Traffic on Inverurie high street.
Traffic chaos in Inverurie as four sets of roadworks cause gridlock
Persley Bridge
Danestone delays: Traffic chaos after two-car crash on Persley Bridge
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street.
Sneak peek at first ever Peri Peri Original store opening in Aberdeen
Eilidh Shannon, 12, from Meikle Wartle, got two awards at the RSPCA Young Photographer Competition. Supplied by Catherine Hambly
Meet the Aberdeenshire 12-year-old whose love for animals won her national photography awards
First Bus in Aberdeen.
First and Stagecoach offer free weekend travel in Aberdeen 'thanks to bus gates'
3

Conversation