Move over Santa… Mrs Claus is coming to town to meet children at Greyhope Bay

She may not have the beard and sleigh but Santa's other half has the jolly demeanor to bring smiles to faces in Aberdeen.

By Shanay Taylor
Mrs Clause.
Mrs Claus at Greyhope Bay Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you have ever wondered what Mrs Claus gets up to in the days leading to Christmas – then you may be surprised to hear she visits Greyhope Bay in Torry.

This weekend will mark the second year Mrs Claus has been delighting visitors at the Greyhope Bay centre in Torry Battery.

Bringing joy to children of all ages has become one of Dorothy Elder’s favourite things to do after the passing of her late husband Michael.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Dorothy said there’s nothing quite like “bringing a smile to a child’s face”.

Adding: “I just love being Mrs Claus because I love children”.

She will be at the centre on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mrs Claus to visit Greyhope Bay

Throughout the year, Dorothy collects books and teddy bears to hand out to the children who visit her in December.

Colleagues in the cafe can attest to her adoration of the role, as they told us she has been speaking of dressing up as Mrs Claus again since July.

The eco-friendly centre started their Mrs Claus meet and greets last year after finding Dorothy who is just “perfect for the role”.

The meet and greet will take place this Sunday from 10am at the cafe in Torry. All ages are welcome.

Dorothy with 15 month old Mara Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is free to attend, as their aim is to make the centre and its activities as accessible as possible. However, for those who can, a donation would be kindly accepted.

And if you’re lucky, you might be able to spot a dolphin or two in the water close by.

The centre offers various ways to get involved – including becoming a member or volunteer. More information can be found here.

Mrs Claus’s second Christmas at Greyhope Bay

As Dorothy tells us “you can’t put a price on happiness”, she means this in more ways than one.

Since the passing of her husband, Greyhope Bay has become “a lifeline” for the widow.

She said: “I originally phoned the centre to get a bench made for Michael when he died as we’re both from Torry.

Mrs Claus handing out a gift. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He was a skipper, so we used to always watch him come and go from the harbour. The girls told me about their volunteer programme, where each volunteer was called a skipper and it just felt right”.

Saying how becoming a skipper (volunteer) at Greyhope Bay has given her a “new purpose” in life, she is just delighted to share some of her joy with others.

‘You can’t put a price on happiness’

Hoping to see some snow fall this weekend, Dorothy – or Mrs Claus which she refers herself to whilst holding her teddy bear – reminisces on last year.

Mrs Claus and her teddy bear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We had a lot of snow fall last year, we couldn’t get up the hill. We needed reindeers to fly that day.

“I just love being Mrs Claus because I love children and everything Greyhope Bay centre does.

“I buy everything for them too from the books and even teddy bears for the little tooties that come.

“No amount of money can pay for the joy you see on their little faces”.

Who is Aberdeen’s mystery Santa? ‘Christmas village’ Claus says he’s addicted to putting smiles on faces

3