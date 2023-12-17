Man charged as police tape off Turriff estate following reports of assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged as police tape off Turriff estate following reports of assault

Emergency services were called to the Sunnyhill Place area of Turriff and access was blocked to the public.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news image.
Police were called in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following reports of an early-morning assault in Turriff.

Police taped off an area of Sunnyhill Place following the alleged attack at 3.40am.

A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A man, 28, was arrested and charged. He will appear in court at a later date.

Police remained at the scene early on Sunday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40am on Sunday, officers were called to the Sunnyhill Place area of Turriff following reports of an assault.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.  He will appear at court at a later date.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Daniel Wall pictured with Kyle Falconer.
The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death
Piccolo, Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed over £50,000 VAT fraud
Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating area
'Unsightly' Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating to be removed amid noise concerns
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Inverurie Road junction
Road partially closed and one injured after collision on A96 junction in Bucksburn
Iain Young giant Santa Claus
Dad draws 125-kilometre Santa Claus on streets of Aberdeen through Strava running app
The revolving door at the Dyce Marriott has been boarded up.
Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years
Police cordoned off an area of the city centre. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after late-night crash on Aberdeen's Alford Place
This shed in a Cults garden is said to outshine the Blackpool illuminations. Image: Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Cults neighbours at war over shed branded 'the envy of Blackpool prom'
5
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Wedding guest who left father of bride with 'life-threatening' injuries avoids jail