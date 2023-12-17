Man charged as police tape off Turriff estate following reports of assault

A woman was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following reports of an early-morning assault in Turriff.

Police taped off an area of Sunnyhill Place following the alleged attack at 3.40am.

A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A man, 28, was arrested and charged. He will appear in court at a later date.

Police remained at the scene early on Sunday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40am on Sunday, officers were called to the Sunnyhill Place area of Turriff following reports of an assault.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He will appear at court at a later date.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.