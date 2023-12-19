Pool parties, first jobs and wedding fun… Readers reminisce about Dyce Marriott as doors close

Former employees, kids who loved a swim there and punters who popped in for a post-work pint have shared their fond memories of the Dyce Marriott.

The hotel was built as a Holiday Inn in 1980 to cater for the multiplying number of offshore workers needing a place to stay in Aberdeen.

Its demise has been described as the “end of an era”, with many now looking back on the happy memories made there over the decades.

Scores of people have shared their recollections on our social media pages, and we have gathered up some of the best tributes.

Some readers’ memories go back beyond the opening of the building – to its very foundations.

Jim Hendry said he “worked at its construction”, describing his time on the job as happy if also cold.

Norman Fraser added: “I helped build that hotel, can remember when the pool went in.”

Mike Massie said he worked there along with his father and brother as it was built, installing heating with the Drake and Scull firm.

And some others got to pay a visit before it opened.

Michael Calder North said: “Before it opened to paying public, taxi drivers got an invite to free breakfast as a trial run to see if the kitchen etc worked.

“Was real posh, then…”

Former employees say they ‘made lots of friends’

When it opened, the Holiday Inn hotel offered the chance of employment for many young Aberdonians.

And over the decades, it’s where many made their first foray into the world of work.

Sadly, 39 people have been left unemployed following the closure.

Christa Reid still remembers the “smart peach-coloured dress and navy blazer” she donned as a receptionist at the newly opened hotel.

Anne Williamson said she worked there in banqueting most weekends during the 1980s.

She said: “Happy memories and made lots of friends. End of an era, but too many new hotels nearer the airport.”

Susan B Gill added: “Worked there when it opened. Amazing memories.”

Julie Anne Russell said she “met a good few friends there, that we are still close to”.

Aileen McGlennon said that she and her colleagues “worked hard and played hard” as she looked back on the “good times”.

Memories of parties at Dyce Marriott

Speaking of good times, the Dyce venue also offered a setting for various parties – including some wedding receptions.

Brian Thompson laid claim to a particular honour – saying he and his wife’s “was the first wedding reception held here”.

Kit Hall recalled some wild times in the early 1980s oil boom, when a Christmas party ended with revellers jumping into the pool “at 2am”.

Though he admits this “did not go down too well with the staff”, the group was allowed back the next year.

Islay Reid added: “Spent many a night there in the early 90s when I worked at BP’s old office across the road. Was a great hotel back then.”

Fun family times at Dyce Marriott

For others, the main attraction of the hotel was its swimming pool, and it holds some sentimental value to many locals.

Marylin Paterson said: “Our whole family always went there years ago.

“It was great. Lovely pool and fantastic breakfasts, special thanks to our waitresses.”

Patricia Reid said the facility is where she taught her grandchildren to swim.

And Jacqui Hay recalled: “Used to love the Johnny Holiday club when it was the Holiday Inn.

“Everyone’s parents put their kids to it so they could get peace and quiet at the weekend.”

Tasha Wats said: “We used to stay over at least a couple of times a year with the kids and extended family in the connected poolside rooms.

“Kids used to have a blast in the pool till 10pm. Lots of happy memories before they closed the pool.”

One of the last employees shares memories of Dyce Marriott

Brian Robertson added his own personal recollections on the Evening Express Facebook page.

Mr Robertson said he worked there for a spell in the 1990s before returning twice.

His final stint lasted for 15 years, until the very last shift last week.

He described how it had fallen on hard times in recent years.

The long-serving worker said: “It was a great hotel with great staff but since Covid it wasn’t the same… We were lucky to stay open this long compared to other hotels which closed down.”

He added: “Many inspiring young chefs started there like Graham Mitchell who is now Aberdeen’s award-winning chef .

“Many well known people have stayed there including Alex Ferguson and Wet, Wet , Wet.

“During the 90s it was one of Aberdeen’s top hotels and had a great menu served up in the restaurant.

“Would be good if it reopened as a hotel again after a bit of investment, but time will tell.”

Staff praised as another celebrity connection is claimed

Kevin Sabiston praised the likes of Mr Robertson and his “excellent” colleagues, saying he had stayed there “many times in recent years when going back and forth to work”.

According to Daz Milne, Fergie and Marti Pellow weren’t the only stars to grace the hotel – as American wrestlers would stop by while grappling in Aberdeen.

He said: “I remember that’s where the WWE wrestlers used to stay when they came to the city, before they built that new hotel at the P&J Live arena.”

‘It holds a special place’

Others took a look at the wider significance of its demise.

Lynn Hanton said: “Sad to see it go, as we watch the dying of the heyday of the oil industry.”

Aveleigh MacKinnon said: “Thought this might happen, but it holds a special place in our hearts and memories.”