Pool parties, first jobs and wedding fun… Readers reminisce about Dyce Marriott as doors close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pool parties, first jobs and wedding fun… Readers reminisce about Dyce Marriott as doors close

One offshore worker looked back fondly on a Christmas party that ended with an unplanned dip in the pool at 2am.

By Ben Hendry
Readers have shared their Dyce Marriott memories after the closure.
Readers have shared their Dyce Marriott memories after the closure. Image: DC Thomson

Former employees, kids who loved a swim there and punters who popped in for a post-work pint have shared their fond memories of the Dyce Marriott.

The hotel was built as a Holiday Inn in 1980 to cater for the multiplying number of offshore workers needing a place to stay in Aberdeen.

Its demise has been described as the “end of an era”, with many now looking back on the happy memories made there over the decades.

Scores of people have shared their recollections on our social media pages, and we have gathered up some of the best tributes.

We hear from:

  • Former staff who have made life-long friends
  • One of the final workers, on how things “weren’t the same” after Covid
  • And families whose little ones loved to have fun in the swimming pool
The revolving door at the Dyce Marriott has been boarded up.
The revolving door at the Dyce Marriott has been boarded up. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Taxi drivers treated to bumper breakfast as kitchen ‘trial run’

Some readers’ memories go back beyond the opening of the building – to its very foundations.

Jim Hendry said he “worked at its construction”, describing his time on the job as happy if also cold.

Norman Fraser added: “I helped build that hotel, can remember when the pool went in.”

A black and white photo of women holding glasses in the air while a man pours a glass of champagne, smiling at the camera
An image from the Holiday Inn in Dyce in 1982. Scottish oilfield secretaries were invited for entertainment and a glass or two of bubbly. Image: Noreen MacDonald

Mike Massie said he worked there along with his father and brother as it was built, installing heating with the Drake and Scull firm.

And some others got to pay a visit before it opened.

Michael Calder North said: “Before it opened to paying public, taxi drivers got an invite to free breakfast as a trial run to see if the kitchen etc worked.

“Was real posh, then…”

A black and white photo of The Aberdeen Offshore Diving Contractors Annual Ball.
The Aberdeen Offshore Diving Contractors Annual Ball held in the Holiday Inn in 1990. Image: DC Thomson

Former employees say they ‘made lots of friends’

When it opened, the Holiday Inn hotel offered the chance of employment for many young Aberdonians.

And over the decades, it’s where many made their first foray into the world of work.

Sadly, 39 people have been left unemployed following the closure.

Christa Reid still remembers the “smart peach-coloured dress and navy blazer” she donned as a receptionist at the newly opened hotel.

Marks and Spencer warehouse manager Douglas Melvin and his wife Rose holding drinks in front of a large group of people
Marks and Spencer warehouse manager Douglas Melvin and his wife Rose, front centre, were the toast of the Aberdeen branch in April 1985 when they were honoured with a dinner in the Holiday Inn, Dyce, to mark Mr Melvin’s retirement after 36 years. Image: DC Thomson

Anne Williamson said she worked there in banqueting most weekends during the 1980s.

She said: “Happy memories and made lots of friends. End of an era, but too many new hotels nearer the airport.”

Susan B Gill added: “Worked there when it opened. Amazing memories.”

The Chats Cafe Bar, with brown leather sofas and dark wooden tables
The Chats Cafe Bar, as it was known in 2010 when we visited for a review. Image: DC Thomson

Julie Anne Russell said she “met a good few friends there, that we are still close to”.

Aileen McGlennon said that she and her colleagues “worked hard and played hard” as she looked back on the “good times”.

Memories of parties at Dyce Marriott

Speaking of good times, the Dyce venue also offered a setting for various parties – including some wedding receptions.

Brian Thompson laid claim to a particular honour – saying he and his wife’s “was the first wedding reception held here”.

Kit Hall recalled some wild times in the early 1980s oil boom, when a Christmas party ended with revellers jumping into the pool “at 2am”.

Though he admits this “did not go down too well with the staff”, the group was allowed back the next year.

Islay Reid added: “Spent many a night there in the early 90s when I worked at BP’s old office across the road. Was a great hotel back then.”

Dyce Marriott hotel
The hotel is said to have fallen into decline over the years. Image: DC Thomson

Fun family times at Dyce Marriott

For others, the main attraction of the hotel was its swimming pool, and it holds some sentimental value to many locals.

Marylin Paterson said: “Our whole family always went there years ago.

“It was great. Lovely pool and fantastic breakfasts, special thanks to our waitresses.”

Patricia Reid said the facility is where she taught her grandchildren to swim.

A mother and three little girls making memories in the swimming pool at Dyce Marriott
These visitors to the pool appear to be enjoying themselves. Image: DC Thomson

And Jacqui Hay recalled: “Used to love the Johnny Holiday club when it was the Holiday Inn.

“Everyone’s parents put their kids to it so they could get peace and quiet at the weekend.”

Tasha Wats said: “We used to stay over at least a couple of times a year with the kids and extended family in the connected poolside rooms.

“Kids used to have a blast in the pool till 10pm. Lots of happy memories before they closed the pool.”

Instructor James Milne at the poolside gym in the Marriott Hotel with an elderly woman holding small weights
Instructor James Milne at the poolside gym in the Marriott Hotel. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

One of the last employees shares memories of Dyce Marriott

Brian Robertson added his own personal recollections on the Evening Express Facebook page.

Mr Robertson said he worked there for a spell in the 1990s before returning twice.

His final stint lasted for 15 years, until the very last shift last week.

A headline reading 'Marriott hotel in Dyce signs off after 43 years'
The closure was reported in the Press and Journal. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

He described how it had fallen on hard times in recent years.

The long-serving worker said: “It was a great hotel with great staff but since Covid it wasn’t the same… We were lucky to stay open this long compared to other hotels which closed down.”

The sign outside the hotel that reads 'Delta hotels | Marriott'
The hotel lay deserted at the weekend. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He added: “Many inspiring young chefs started there like Graham Mitchell who is now Aberdeen’s award-winning chef .

“Many well known people have stayed there including Alex Ferguson and Wet, Wet , Wet.

“During the 90s it was one of Aberdeen’s top hotels and had a great menu served up in the restaurant.

“Would be good if it reopened as a hotel again after a bit of investment, but time will tell.”

Graham Mitchell standing outside the doorway of Tarragon
Graham Mitchell of Tarragon, which scooped restaurant of the year as his career went from strength to strength. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Staff praised as another celebrity connection is claimed

Kevin Sabiston praised the likes of Mr Robertson and his “excellent” colleagues, saying he had stayed there “many times in recent years when going back and forth to work”.

According to Daz Milne, Fergie and Marti Pellow weren’t the only stars to grace the hotel – as American wrestlers would stop by while grappling in Aberdeen.

He said: “I remember that’s where the WWE wrestlers used to stay when they came to the city, before they built that new hotel at the P&J Live arena.”

John Cena wearing a kilt and standing on the ropes of the ring, holding a belt above his head
Superstar wrestler John Cena wore a kilt to compete in Aberdeen in 2004. It’s claimed he might have stayed in the Dyce Marriott before going on to Hollywood stardom. Image: DC Thomson

What would you like to see happen with the old Dyce Marriott? Let us know in our comments section below

‘It holds a special place’

Others took a look at the wider significance of its demise.

Lynn Hanton said: “Sad to see it go, as we watch the dying of the heyday of the oil industry.”

Aveleigh MacKinnon said: “Thought this might happen, but it holds a special place in our hearts and memories.”

Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chattan Place cordoned off.
Aberdeen city centre street cordoned off by emergency services
Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
'It seemed a great idea to expand': Acropolis to open second Aberdeen shop in…
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home
The Potterton Nursery. Image: Google Maps.
Potterton Nursery closes permanently as heating problems persist
Martin Gilbert, left, and Sir Jim Milne.
Might Aberdeen host green finance 'Davos'?
A picture of Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen, where cocaine was found.
Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Meet the Alford restaurant choir vying for the Christmas No.1 spot
Google Maps image showing A90 southbound with Marykirk sign at junction in foreground.
A90 reopen following two-vehicle crash at Laurencekirk
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fears for patient safety as NHS Grampian rolls-out 'risky' new care plan at ARI
Aberdeen couple Julie and Chris Ramsey drove from the North to the South Pole entirely in an electric vehicle. Image: Pole to Pole EV/Facebook.
Polar bears and butteries: Aberdeen couple's journey from Arctic to Antarctic in an electric…

Conversation