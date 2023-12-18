Marriott bosses confirm 39 job losses in ‘difficult’ Dyce closure

Marriott management have confirmed that dozens people have lost their jobs as a result of the Dyce hotel closing.

Bosses say the decision to permanently shut the building on Friday, December 15, came after “all options” were evaluated for it.

And they confirmed its future had been “under review” for some time, with insufficient demand to keep it running.

It means that 39 people have now been left out of work just days before Christmas.

A spokeswoman said: “Having assessed the economic viability of the business, the difficult decision was made to permanently close the hotel.”

As for the 39 employees left out of work on the brink of the holidays, the international chain said it was “striving to proceed in the most thoughtful and respectful way possible”.

The spokeswoman added: “The wellbeing of our associates is important to us.

“We are actively supporting each one of the impacted associates through this transition.”

What next for Dyce Marriott?

Since the closure, speculation has been mounting in Dyce about what could be happening to the building.

But the firm insists that no decision has been made on what will come next for it.

And they confirmed that the closure had been decided following serious consideration on the 43-year-old venue.

In 1980, the hotel opened as a Holiday Inn and it thrived during Aberdeen’s oil boom.

But recent reviews indicated that it had fallen into decline.

“The future of the Delta by Marriott Aberdeen has been under review for some time,” the spokeswoman added.

“Due to a structural supply/demand imbalance in the local market, the difficult decision has been taken to permanently close the hotel.”

