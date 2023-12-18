Marriott bosses confirm 39 job losses in ‘difficult’ Dyce closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marriott bosses confirm 39 job losses in ‘difficult’ Dyce closure

The 43-year-old Aberdeen venue had been "under review for some time".

By Ben Hendry
The Dyce Marriott closure has resulted in 39 jobs going.
The Dyce Marriott closure has resulted in 39 jobs going. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Marriott management have confirmed that dozens people have lost their jobs as a result of the Dyce hotel closing.

Bosses say the decision to permanently shut the building on Friday, December 15, came after “all options” were evaluated for it.

And they confirmed its future had been “under review” for some time, with insufficient demand to keep it running.

It means that 39 people have now been left out of work just days before Christmas.

A spokeswoman said: “Having assessed the economic viability of the business, the difficult decision was made to permanently close the hotel.”

The business was rebranded recently. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Dyce Marriott job losses confirmed

As for the 39 employees left out of work on the brink of the holidays, the international chain said it was “striving to proceed in the most thoughtful and respectful way possible”.

The spokeswoman added: “The wellbeing of our associates is important to us.

“We are actively supporting each one of the impacted associates through this transition.”

What next for Dyce Marriott?

Since the closure, speculation has been mounting in Dyce about what could be happening to the building.

But the firm insists that no decision has been made on what will come next for it.

And they confirmed that the closure had been decided following serious consideration on the 43-year-old venue.

The Marriott is just off Wellheads Road. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Not enough demand’ for Dyce Marriott as job losses announced

In 1980, the hotel opened as a Holiday Inn and it thrived during Aberdeen’s oil boom.

But recent reviews indicated that it had fallen into decline.

“The future of the Delta by Marriott Aberdeen has been under review for some time,” the spokeswoman added.

“Due to a structural supply/demand imbalance in the local market, the difficult decision has been taken to permanently close the hotel.”

Read more here, with our look back featuring photos of the hotel in its glory years:

Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years

