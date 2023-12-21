Bridge of Don residents living in fear of battery storage blaze as piggery set to be transformed

Anxious Bridge of Don residents fear the Aberdeen suburb could be sleepwalking its way towards disaster as huge battery storage plans take shape “without anyone knowing about them”.

Danestone Community Council is worried that the facilities could burst into flames after a similar site in Liverpool went up in smoke a few years ago.

But they fear that not enough is being done to make locals aware of the scheme.

Persley Croft BESS Ltd is behind the proposed storage project that has been earmarked for development at the former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrap yard.

It’s just off the busy A92 route, across from the Tesco supermarket.

The facility would import, store and export energy from the electricity network and provide power to the national grid during times of peak demand.

And plans are expected to be lodged for a second battery farm just down the road.

Anesco are working on proposals for a larger storage site next to the Persley sewage works.

The sites would connect to the existing SSEN Persley Grid substation on Station Road and could be in operation for 40 years.

Danestone battery storage facility raises fire fears

The community council was shocked to learn that just three residents were notified about the development through Aberdeen City Council’s planning process.

However, the proposal has received 58 letters of objection since it was lodged to the local authority in September.

Member Kathryn Duncan told us the group is most concerned about the potential threat of fire.

A battery energy storage facility in Liverpool similar to the ones being proposed in Danestone burst into flames back in 2020.

One of the grid containers was found to be “well alight” by the time firefighters attended the scene and it took several hours to extinguish.

“The fire service doesn’t seem to be involved in any of this which we find very odd,” she argued.

“If there is a fire or run off, any seepage would go downhill to the River Don and obviously that would cause a huge impact on wildlife.

“That would just be horrific.”

‘The more we read about it, it’s worrying’

The community council is also worried that neither of the sites would be manned, meaning it could take up to an hour for an engineer to attend should anything happen.

And as facilities like this are still relatively new, they have fears that there is no legislation in Scotland to control these battery installations.

However, talks are ongoing in Parliament to create a bill that would make fire services statutory consultees for future battery storage applications.

“It’s a concern to us because the more that we read about it, it’s worrying,” Kathryn added.

“Persley Croft is opposite the housing estate.

“The fire risk as occurred in Liverpool is a major concern to homeowners, the scrap yard and the petrol station at Tesco which is just across the road.

“If it was in the middle of nowhere I could understand…”

What will the developers do to curb any danger of fire?

Persley Croft BESS Ltd says its site would have equipment and technology specifically designed to minimise the risk of fire.

Each battery storage unit would have smoke and heat detectors installed.

Should the plans be approved, developers have pledged to work with the fire service through the site’s construction and when the units are in operation.

They will also create emergency response plans to share with firefighters.

The storage sites will have access to a water supply to ensure water can be provided should there be an emergency.

Meanwhile, the battery containers would be surrounded by gravel so should there be a blaze, that would help to reduce the risk of fire spreading outwith the site.

And a spokesman for Stantec told us that Anesco has been in contact with Danestone Community Council to answer queries they had relating to fire safety.

Fears construction vehicles could cause traffic chaos

But fire isn’t the only worry the community group has.

Traffic concerns are also something its members have a major issue with.

They say construction vehicles going to and from the site could lead to crashes on the “accident blackspot”.

“What we can gather with Persley Croft, all of the traffic has to go up through Mugiemoss Road so that’s lorries, containers and diggers.

“It will probably go through the new housing estate as it can’t go across the Parkway because of the crawler lane which is on the corner and very dangerous.”