Potterton Nursery closes permanently as heating problems persist

The school was temporarily closed in August, reopened in October, and is now closed permanently.

By Bailey Moreton
The Potterton Nursery. Image: Google Maps.
The Potterton Nursery. Image: Google Maps.

Potterton Nursery has closed permanently after persistent problems with the building’s heating.

Instead, parents in the small community, located off the B999 north of Aberdeen, will have to send nursery aged children to school down the road in Balmedie.

The building initially closed temporarily for repairs in August, when students were also sent to Balmedie.

Children returned to Potterton in October, but further issues arose with the heating, and students were sent back to Balmedie.

Potterton pupils settle well

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said that the Potterton Nursery is registered as part of Balmedie School Early Learning and Childcare and children have settled well at the school.

They said: “There continue to be concerns about the Potterton building, due to some further repairs being needed inside and outdoors and its overall suitability for the delivery of early learning and childcare.

As all the children from Potterton have settled well at Balmedie the decision was made to update parents that access to early learning and childcare would be at Balmedie or the remainder of 2023/24 school year.

Potterton Nursery staff with children at Balmedie

“Staff from Potterton are with the children at Balmedie to support their health and well-being and the majority of the children will be transitioning to Balmedie School in August.

“All staff in Balmedie will be able to support children in a more safe, secure and high quality environment.”

