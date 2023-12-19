Stonehaven lobster sculpture unveiled in honour of Seafood Bothy row that became local meme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven lobster sculpture unveiled in honour of Seafood Bothy row that became local meme

Jim Malcolm took inspiration from bizarre comments about lobsters posing a danger to children.

By Ramone Waters
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Sculpture news Picture shows; new Stonehaven sculpture. Stonehaven. Supplied by Ramon Waters Date; 19/12/2023
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Sculpture news Picture shows; new Stonehaven sculpture. Stonehaven. Supplied by Ramon Waters Date; 19/12/2023

Stonehaven residents might be pinching themselves when they hear the reason for the town’s newest seaside sculpture…

Newtonhill craftsman Jim Malcolm has adorned the town’s shoreline with various metal artworks over the last few years.

And he decided to cap 2023 off with a cheeky look at one of the town’s most memorable sagas this year.

He took inspiration for his pet project from the unlikely row that erupted over plans to expand the harbour’s Seafood Bothy food shack…

Stonehaven lobster sculpture
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Sculpture news Picture shows; new Stonehaven sculpture. Stonehaven. Supplied by Ramon Waters Date; 19/12/2023

The Seafood Bothy spat that inspired Stonehaven lobster sculpture

Maria Lewis had bought an old fisherman’s shed along Shorehead in the hopes of transforming it into a second branch of her Seafood Bothy food business.

It was to come with tanks housing sea creatures, to help local children learn about the nature on their doorstep.

But during an eyebrow-raising council meeting, the modest proposal was rejected.

The decision came after committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew (who has recently stepped down after controversial Traveller remarks) raised a very particular concern.

Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, came up against lobster-related planning permission issues. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

She worried that a child visiting the spot could become scared by the sudden movement of a lobster in a tank… And flee into the road, to be struck by a passing vehicle.

While some fumed at the move to stymie the growth of a popular local business, others saw the funny side.

And it quickly became something of a Mearns meme.

The Seafood Bothy owner is speaking out after fears about "scary" Stonehaven lobsters sunk her plans
Fishermen from the Even Less boat made light of the Seafood Bothy story by dressing up as a pair of giant Stonehaven lobsters. Image: Maria Lewis.

Poems were written about it, jokes went on for days and people even dressed up as lobsters to lark about at the Seafood Bothy hut.

Even bemused businesswoman could see the funny side, despite ploughing so much into the failed bid to grow her business.

It helped that, soon afterwards, scores of supportive visitors stopped by for snacks.

‘It’s just a wind up really’

This morning, Jim unveiled his latest masterpiece in honour of the local Seafood Bothy scandal.

He said: ““I like to try and do things that mean something to the people of Stonehaven.

“To the councillor that said it would scare the children, it’s just a wind up really.”

Thankfully the gleaming installation, which could be mistaken for an oversized, menacing robotic crustacean, is not next to any busy roads should any youngsters become spooked by it.

Jim and the Stonehaven lobster sculpture
Jim Malcolm and his lobster sculpture. Image: Ramone Waters

Each of his pieces take about a year to make, with about 100 hours of work going into every one.

In 2021, a nautical sculpture was unveiled – on the cliffs above the historic shipwreck that inspired it.

Meanwhile, a sculpture of a plane which fell victim to Storm Babet has been repositioned to keep it safe in the future.

Relive the saga that inspired the Stonehaven lobster sculpture:

Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic after being spooked by lobsters’

Maria Lewis told us she was making the most of the furore, despite having to hand back thousands in funding for the addition 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator jailed for ‘traumatic’ sex attacks on Aberdeen girl and other children
RAF Typhoon pictured in flight.
Did you hear the jets? Typhoons take to the sky across northern Scotland
A CGI image showing what the McDonald's and Starbucks in Huntly would look like
CONFIRMED: McDonald's and Starbucks drive-thrus approved despite worries it could turn Huntly into 'doughnut…
Chattan Place cordoned off.
Aberdeen city centre street cleared after being cordoned off by emergency services
Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
'It seemed a great idea to expand': Acropolis to open second Aberdeen shop in…
Readers have shared their Dyce Marriott memories after the closure.
Pool parties, first jobs and wedding fun... Readers reminisce about Dyce Marriott as doors…
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home
The Potterton Nursery. Image: Google Maps.
Potterton Nursery closes permanently as heating problems persist
Martin Gilbert, left, and Sir Jim Milne.
Might Aberdeen host green finance 'Davos'?
A picture of Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen, where cocaine was found.
Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office

Conversation