Torry street taped off overnight following police incident

A street in Torry has been cordoned off following a police incident.

Officers remain outside a property on North Balnagask Road, leading to St Fitticks Road.

Police were called to the area shortly after 6pm last night after receiving reports of an injured man.

St Fitticks Road looks out onto Balnagask Golf Course.

A police scotland spokesperson said : “Around 6.20pm on Thursday, December, 21, 2023, we received a report of an injured man at St Fitticks Road in Aberdeen. Enquiry was carried out and no crime has been established.”