Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Your stunning photos of the rare rainbow cloud above Aberdeen

A number of residents spotted the nacreous cloud above the city on Wednesday night.

By Bailey Moreton
nacreous clouds
Readers shared their photos of the nacreous clouds above Aberdeenshire on Wednesday. Image: Kay Robb.

Aberdeen residents were stunned to see a rainbow cloud hanging above the sky on Wednesday evening.

They are known as nacreous clouds and are famous for their signature vivid colours.

A number of readers stopped to take in the scene and many shared their photos.

nacreous clouds
Daniel Ostry shared this dramatic photo of the nacreous clouds above Aberdeenshire on Wednesday. Image: Daniel Ostry/Facebook.

What causes nacreous clouds?

The clouds have a rainbow-like appearance because they reflect a thin layer of oil on top of water, a phenomenon known as iridescence.

nacreous clouds
Readers shared their photos of the nacreous clouds above Aberdeenshire on Wednesday. Image: Alison Kendal/Facebook.

The clouds are said to appear alongside very cold and often dry weather.

nacreous clouds
Michaela Kynoch spotted the nacreous clouds in the sky on Wednesday night. Image: Michaela Kynoch/Facebook.

According to the Met Office, they are “very rare and high” formations which only tend to form over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

Nacreous cloud photos

nacreous clouds
Susan Byers shared this photo her husband took from a boat near South Harbour. Image: Susan Byers/Facebook.

The forecaster said: “The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds.

nacreous clouds
Readers shared their photos of the nacreous clouds above Aberdeenshire on Wednesday. Image: Gemma Louise Hibbs/Facebook.

“These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which is what creates the distinctive luminescent appearance.

‘Very rare’ rainbow clouds spotted in Aberdeen sky

