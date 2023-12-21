Your stunning photos of the rare rainbow cloud above Aberdeen

Aberdeen residents were stunned to see a rainbow cloud hanging above the sky on Wednesday evening.

They are known as nacreous clouds and are famous for their signature vivid colours.

A number of readers stopped to take in the scene and many shared their photos.

What causes nacreous clouds?

The clouds have a rainbow-like appearance because they reflect a thin layer of oil on top of water, a phenomenon known as iridescence.

The clouds are said to appear alongside very cold and often dry weather.

According to the Met Office, they are “very rare and high” formations which only tend to form over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

Nacreous cloud photos

The forecaster said: “The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds.

“These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which is what creates the distinctive luminescent appearance.