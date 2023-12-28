Mum’s struggle after Hatton family left without power for nearly 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum’s struggle after Hatton family left without power for nearly 24 hours

Caroline Roberts has a one-year-old baby who still takes milk from the bottle.

By Chris Cromar
Caroline Roberts standing next to four of her children.
Hatton of Fintray resident Caroline Roberts and four of her children went to the food van provided by SSEN. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire mum has revealed how she had to improvise to feed her family after the community lost power for 24 hours.

Like other parts of the north-east, Hatton of Fintray was hit by the strong gusts of Storm Gerrit yesterday, with it leading to a power outage.

To help residents, a generator – which was donated by a local to be used when there is no power – was used to provide electricity in the village hall.

About 25-30 people were in line to get their free food, including mum-of-five Caroline Roberts, who was with four of her children.

Hatton mum with baby was without power for almost 24 hours

She had been without power for almost 24 hours and said: “I have a baby, who’s one, and still takes milk from a bottle, so we had no hot water to make our food.”

After failing to get to the supermarket in Dyce because of the B977 being impassible, she said she had to “improvise”.

“When I went back home I lit the fire and boiled a pot over it, and then just warmed up some leftovers from Christmas over the fire as well, to just eat something.”

Generator helped residents

This morning, the Roberts family thought their power issues were resolved, as it came on at 7.20am, only for it to turn straight back off.

Mrs Roberts described the SSEN food truck – which served burgers, morning rolls and hot dogs – as “great and perfect”.

However, added: “I can’t wait to have our own electricity so we can have our own food.”

Hatton of Fintray Village Hall.
Hatton of Fintray Village Hall was opened to give residents access to electricity and hot water. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Chairman of Fintray Community Council, Roddy MacInnes, told The P&J that everybody in the village “works together for the benefit of the community”:

He added: “People in the village and the immediate environment are used to being pretty resilient and have done well.

“We made the decision that if there was no power by this morning then we would get the generator hooked up and at least people could come here and get a hot drink and charge phones.”

Roddy MacInnes standing next to generator and tractor.
Roddy MacInnes – standing next to the community generator – praised the resilience of the local residents. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“It’s worked out well, although it’s a bit unfortunate it was off for a period of time, but at least it wasn’t freezing cold last night.”

To help residents of the village, which has a population of around 230, energy company SSEN put on a food truck for those affected by the power outages.

Food truck at Hatton of Fintray.
A food truck was brought in by SSEN to feed hungry residents. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Unhappy at SSEN

Sarah Ure, who was at Hatton of Fintray Village Hall to get some hot water, said she was unhappy at SSEN, as she is signed up to their priority services due to her son having epilepsy.

She tried to phone the company yesterday to discuss this, but as she could not find a number,  she had to call 105 – the line for reporting power outages.

Car driving through floods.
Parts of the B979 were affected by flooding from Storm Gerrit. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“They said they’d update me by 11pm and I never got an update until 8.30am this morning,” the mum said.

She added: “We’ve been in a situation before that he has needed an ambulance and he’s started taken seizures, but because we’ve been blocked in with all the roads because of the flooding and no electric, we haven’t been able to get a hold of people.”

The village’s power was restored at around 10.30am this morning.

Storm Gerrit LIVE: New flood warning for Kintore as landslides and fallen trees continue to disrupt travel

Conversation