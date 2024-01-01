Duncano’s gets licence to open later, start delivering meals and even stage comedy shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Duncano’s gets licence to open later, start delivering meals and even stage comedy shows

The popular Westhill diner is expanding its offering this year.

By Ben Hendry
Duncano's comedy and theatre shows could be on the menu as the venue expands its offering.
Duncano's comedy and theatre shows could be on the menu as the venue expands its offering. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Fans of Westhill’s popular Duncano’s bistro will now be able to stay later, order delivery meals and even take in comedy shows when they visit.

The diner, at the Westhill Shopping Centre, opened only two years ago but has already proven a huge hit in the town.

It became so popular that bosses put in extra seating outdoors just months after opening.

Duncano’s comedy and theatre shows could now take place. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The only venue of its kind in the town, it has attracted a dedicated army of customers.

And now licensing chiefs have granted permission for a string of changes as it enters the new year.

Afternoon tee hee? Duncano’s comedy shows could be on cards

A recent Aberdeenshire Council meeting heard all about the proposed changes to the licence at the bistro.

From now on, the venue will be able to add “activities” like receptions, club meetings and dances.

The Duncano’s interior. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

And the closing time on Saturday has been extended from 12.30am to 1am, with a similar extension from 11.45pm to midnight on Sundays.

Duncano’s comedy and theatre aren’t only changes…

The menu at the establishment features treats like beef sliders, chicken Milanese, roast pork belly and sticky toffee pudding.

Now, people will be able to get the dishes taken straight to their door, with the council rubber-stamping delivery plans.

These burger sliders could be a tasty delivery. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 
Duncano’s sticky toffee pudding. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

What happened at council meeting?

Official Harriet Tevendale explained that televised sport would be axed under the changes.

And she said the new outdoor area would operate only from 8am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 8pm on Sundays.

Members of the licensing committee unanimously granted all of the changes.

Duncano’s already popular with people from far and wide

When Duncano’s opened in 2021, owner Lynne Duncan told us it was a “place where you can savour the moment”.

And when the decking plans were submitted in 2022, fans from miles around turned out to show their support.

Westhill: Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in the town

