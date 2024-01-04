Christmas tree collections and drop-off points in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Now the festive season is coming to a close, you may see more Christmas trees lining the streets than lighting up homes.

While it is easy enough to pack your decorations and artificial tree away in the loft, it is important to recycle real trees properly.

Trees ending up in a landfill can have a negative impact on the environment with the gases produced from decomposing trees being the equivalent to driving about 10 miles.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council have shared how residents across the region can get rid of their trees.

Those that are recycled will be cut down into chippings which are then used in parks and woodland areas.

Alternatively, if the roots are still intact, you could replant the tree in your garden to give it a second lease of life.

Christmas tree collections in Aberdeen City

Aberdeen City Council teams will collect real Christmas trees from households with communal bins from Monday, January 8.

Residents are asked to leave their trees beside the communal bins from this date.

Those who live on or south of Beach Boulevard, Justice Street, Castlegate, Union Street, Albyn Place, Queens Road and Skene Road will have their trees collected between January 8-12.

All of the trees left on the streets north of these will be collected between January 15-19.

If you do not have a communal bin at your home, you can leave your tree beside your brown bin on your usual collection day between January 8-19.

Recycling your tree in Aberdeenshire

Residents who live in Aberdeenshire are asked to bring their real Christmas tree to one of the recycling centres across the region.

These can be found at the following locations:

Alford

Banchory

Ellon

Fraserburgh

Huntly

Insch

Inverurie

Laurencekirk

Macduff

Peterhead

Portlethen

Portsoy

Stonehaven

Turriff

Westhill

Bookings must be made for Inverurie and Westhill in advance.