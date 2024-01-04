Christmas tree collections and drop-off points in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christmas tree collections and drop-off points in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Both north-east council's have provided details on how to recycle your real tree to avoid throwing it into landfill.

By Ellie Milne
Christmas trees lying on the street ready for recycling
You'll likely start seeing Christmas trees lying on pavements waiting for the Aberdeen City Council collection dates later in January.

Now the festive season is coming to a close, you may see more Christmas trees lining the streets than lighting up homes.

While it is easy enough to pack your decorations and artificial tree away in the loft, it is important to recycle real trees properly.

Trees ending up in a landfill can have a negative impact on the environment with the gases produced from decomposing trees being the equivalent to driving about 10 miles.

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council have shared how residents across the region can get rid of their trees.

Christmas tree on street
It is important Christmas trees do not end up in landfill. Image: Shutterstock.

Those that are recycled will be cut down into chippings which are then used in parks and woodland areas.

Alternatively, if the roots are still intact, you could replant the tree in your garden to give it a second lease of life.

Christmas tree collections in Aberdeen City

Aberdeen City Council teams will collect real Christmas trees from households with communal bins from Monday, January 8.

Residents are asked to leave their trees beside the communal bins from this date.

Christmas tree lying on street next to brown wheelie bin
Those who do not have a communal bin are asked to leave their trees next to their brown bin to be collected by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Shutterstock.

Those who live on or south of Beach Boulevard, Justice Street, Castlegate, Union Street, Albyn Place, Queens Road and Skene Road will have their trees collected between January 8-12.

All of the trees left on the streets north of these will be collected between January 15-19.

If you do not have a communal bin at your home, you can leave your tree beside your brown bin on your usual collection day between January 8-19.

Recycling your tree in Aberdeenshire

Residents who live in Aberdeenshire are asked to bring their real Christmas tree to one of the recycling centres across the region.

Car driving into Ellon Household Waste Recycling Centre
Real Christmas trees can be taken to recycling centres across Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These can be found at the following locations:

  • Alford
  • Banchory
  • Ellon
  • Fraserburgh
  • Huntly
  • Insch
  • Inverurie
  • Laurencekirk
  • Macduff
  • Peterhead
  • Portlethen
  • Portsoy
  • Stonehaven
  • Turriff
  • Westhill

Bookings must be made for Inverurie and Westhill in advance.

What I learned working a day at Hazlehead Recycling Centre’s Reuse Shop

Conversation