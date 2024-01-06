Tillydrone police probe as man, 59, dies in unexplained circumstances

A 59-year-old man died in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen Friday night.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

Police officers were sent to Pennan Road in the Tillydrone area around 9:30pm on Friday, January 5.

Part of Pennan Road in Tillydrone was taped off late Friday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 59-year-old man on Pennan Road, Aberdeen around 9.30pm on Friday, 5 January, 2023.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Residents living in the area spotted a heavy police presence Friday night. Several police vehicles were seen, while police taped off part of Pennan Road.

Tillydrone is a largely residential area of Aberdeen, north of the city centre.

The scene was clear on Saturday morning.