Tillydrone police probe as man, 59, dies in unexplained circumstances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tillydrone police probe as man, 59, dies in unexplained circumstances

Police said while the circumstances of the death are unexplained, it's not believed to be suspicious.

By Bailey Moreton
Pennan Road
Police taped off Pennan Road in Aberdeen late on Friday night. Image: Angela Mcpherson/Facebook.

A 59-year-old man died in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen Friday night.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

Police officers were sent to Pennan Road in the Tillydrone area around 9:30pm on Friday, January 5.

Part of Pennan Road in Tillydrone was taped off late Friday night.

Pennan Road
Police taped off Pennan Road late Friday night but the scene was clear Saturday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 59-year-old man on Pennan Road, Aberdeen around 9.30pm on Friday, 5 January, 2023.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Residents living in the area spotted a heavy police presence Friday night. Several police vehicles were seen, while police taped off part of Pennan Road.

Tillydrone is a largely residential area of Aberdeen, north of the city centre.

The scene was clear on Saturday morning.

Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as ‘inferno’ raged at Inverness house

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron splashed the cash on a new uniform - after predecessors in Aberdeen had declined the spend for decades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Lord Lieutenant's new clothes: He spent more on uniform than you'll pay to…
6
Aberdeen to Dundee train
Buses to replace all weekend trains to Dundee as journey times set to DOUBLE
A black BMW was damaged after colliding with a bus.
Delays in Aberdeen's city-centre as bus and car collide
Kingswells Care Home resident Ian Watson was hospitalised with a broken hip. Image: Liz Watson.
Aberdeen OAP with dementia left 'screaming in agony' while waiting hours for ambulance with…
Monika and Roland Focht
Local Hero B&B tenants claim they have 'not been welcomed by the community' as…
Cookie was saved from being put to sleep by a generous adopter from Ellon. Image: Pawprints to Freedom.
Emaciated XL Bully finds forever home in Ellon after being abandoned in Surrey days…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat
Alan Bruce, who has stepped down as chief executive of Ithaca Energy.
Ithaca Energy boss Alan Bruce steps down to ‘pursue new opportunities’
Stonehaven shop owners are not used to hearing about crime in the town.
11 places to explore in and around Stonehaven and Portlethen
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen

Conversation