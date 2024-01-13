American owners reveal how they will turn ‘eyesore’ Dower Hotel into traditional Clan Baird-themed venue

When Debra Baird first set foot into the crumbling Dower Hotel, she was full of hope that she would soon restore its former glory.

The 69-year-old and her trusted team from the Clan Baird Society Worldwide had flown all the way from Nashville to New Aberdour to turn around the B-listed site they had just bought.

It had been a long-held dream of theirs to return home to their ancestors’ land, and create a “vibrant and meaningful” place for the local community.

And the dire state of the centuries-old building, which had lain derelict for more than a decade, didn’t deter them one bit.

One year on, Debra tells me “sadly little has changed at the hotel” mounds of red tape posed numerous obstacles in getting the £2 million project off the ground.

But that hasn’t hindered their determination, with diggers left on standby ready to go.

Debra and strategic planner Laura Lynn Kerner have used all of this time to refine their ideas to the smallest detail.

And now, they have lifted the lid on how exactly they envisage the revived hotel – from the food on offer at the restaurant to the paintings hanging on the bedrooms’ walls…

Our exclusive interview reveals:

The traditional venues across the area the clan has taken inspiration from

How clan members across America have been emptying their attics to dig out artefacts to be used in decorating a revamped Dower Hotel

That the “rough year” is now behind them, and they are ready to “make good on their promise” to New Aberdour

Visitors to be ‘honoured guests of clan’s chief’ in new Dower Hotel

Turning around the dilapidated hotel – which will be renamed Clan Baird Commercial Inn – is no small feat.

But Debra and her team are confident they can make it happen.

After extensive research into what else is on offer in the area, they have pinned down how best to redevelop the hotel so it becomes a popular destination.

While the venue will be the clan’s “home place” for when they return to the north-east once a year, it will be created to serve the community first and foremost.

It will include six en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and a tearoom, with an array of activities – such as tours, craft lessons and music nights – on offer.

Since the village no longer has a grocery store, they are also considering setting up a small shop at the back where locals can buy the essentials.

Debra says their main prerogative is to make visitors feel like they are special guests of the Bairds, giving them “an experience they will remember forever”.

And they plan to achieve that by creating a distinctive venue, where everyone can experience the warmth, hospitality and history of a Scottish clan.

Antiques and historic paintings to bring ‘authentic’ feel to traditional venue

The team want to get away from the usual “cold-looking” modern design, and focus on more traditional décor to set it apart from other hotels in the area.

Debra adds it would be like stepping into the chief’s home.

All of the rooms, as well as the restaurant, will be decorated with Baird tartan, memorabilia and antiques.

Centuries-old paintings, collected from clan members from all across the world, will also give an insight into their past – creating a “truly authentic” ambiance.

And determined to preserve the building’s heritage, they plan to hold on to any historic joint, timber or window frame that is salvageable.

“We didn’t want to be like everyone else,” Debra says.

“Our aim is to make the place feel like home, where everyone is treated like family.

“We want everyone to feel a part of it, and that’s why we decided to have all these artefacts, paintings and story boards about the clan and the area on display.”

She adds: “We are bringing out things that have been up in the attics for years, waiting for that home place again.

“And now, we can put all of these items in their rightful place in the north-east, where they belong, for people to see, explore and enjoy.”

What would be on offer in the revamped Dower Hotel restaurant?

The ground floor will be turned into a restaurant and bar with seating for about 40 people, as well as a terrace with space for 16 guests.

The décor will again be reminiscent of an old welcoming pub, decorated with Baird tartan, historic artefacts and Baird memorabilia.

A working fireplace will add to the welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant.

But picking the right menu – and prices – will be crucial, Debra says.

And to get everything just right, the team has visited a number of places across the north-east – including Maitland’s and the Captain’s Table in Fraserburgh.

It was the Glenesk Hotel in Edzell, however, that really caught their eye.

Clan members have now partnered with the owner, who has already agreed to help them create an enticing menu of traditional Scottish dishes with a “unique” new flare.

They are also looking to team up with Fraserburgh’s Nooks and Crannies to bring the best tea room experience with an “exceptional” selection to New Aberdour.

And for day trippers looking to explore nearby sights, there will also be packed picnic lunches on offer.

All of the food will be locally sourced, and prices will be kept affordable to suit anyone’s budget – with possible discount for the elderly.

Family game night will be offered on Friday nights, and north-east music will be the highlight on Saturday evenings.

Accommodation fit for a clan chief

The planned bedrooms will be equipped to the highest standard, with antique furniture maintaining the historic feel of the hotel.

Strategic planner Laura Lynn Kerner has also come up with some little touches to carry out the Clan Baird theme, and make visitors feel like their honoured guests.

A woolen blanket made from Baird tartan fabric will be placed at the foot of each bed and available for purchase in the craft shop area.

‘We want to show what the north-east has to offer’

Debra says everything has been designed to promote the culture of the north-east, and attract visitors from further afield.

The Baird Inn will offer space for all sorts of craftsmen, who would then be able to sell their products in the hotel and an online shop.

And there will be a designated space for dance, storytelling, music and Doric classes, as well as events and other entertainment.

And for those who wish to take in the beautiful scenery of the area, there will be tailored day trips for 10 to 12 people.

This will be part of the service of the Dower Hotel, which will also provide an additional source of revenue to keep it going for years to come.

So where are we with the plans now?

Having sorted all of the “frustrating” bureaucracy, Debra and her hard-working team are now waiting on the final piece of the puzzle to get started.

They have already started a capital campaign with other clan members in the US, which along with grants is hoped to fund the £2m project.

And once the last piece of paperwork is in their folder, they will start clearing out the site to the rock.

“We are not giving up, and I hope the community knows that,” Debra says.

“It’s been a rough year, but we promised the people that we will get this done and we will get there – even if it’s later that we had initially hoped.

“We have the building, we have the planning permissions, we have the business plan and we know exactly what we want to achieve with it.

“Now, we just need this one final thing to start work, and deliver this wonderful project to the community we are determined to be a part of and serve.”

Read how Clan Baird’s ambitious project all began here.

And explore other prominent landmarks across the north-east that are on the verge of being brought back to life :