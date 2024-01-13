American owners reveal how they will turn ‘eyesore’ Dower Hotel into traditional Clan Baird-themed venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American owners reveal how they will turn ‘eyesore’ Dower Hotel into traditional Clan Baird-themed venue

The clan purchased the B-listed building in New Aberdour last year to transform it into a an "exciting" hotel with a restaurant, a tea room and a community hub.

By Denny Andonova
Clan Baird members outside Dower Hotel in New Aberdour.
Owners hope to begin work on the £2m revamp as soon as possible. Pictured (L-R): Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura Lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

When Debra Baird first set foot into the crumbling Dower Hotel, she was full of hope that she would soon restore its former glory.

The 69-year-old and her trusted team from the Clan Baird Society Worldwide had flown all the way from Nashville to New Aberdour to turn around the B-listed site they had just bought.

It had been a long-held dream of theirs to return home to their ancestors’ land, and create a “vibrant and meaningful” place for the local community.

In 2013, the former hotel was put on the Buildings at Risk register and advertised for sale after Historic Scotland found it “empty, very damp and in poor overall condition”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And the dire state of the centuries-old building, which had lain derelict for more than a decade, didn’t deter them one bit.

One year on, Debra tells me “sadly little has changed at the hotel” mounds of red tape posed numerous obstacles in getting the £2 million project off the ground.

But that hasn’t hindered their determination, with diggers left on standby ready to go.

The Dower Hotel fell into decay after last owners shut its doors in 2007. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Debra and strategic planner Laura Lynn Kerner have used all of this time to refine their ideas to the smallest detail.

And now, they have lifted the lid on how exactly they envisage the revived hotel – from the food on offer at the restaurant to the paintings hanging on the bedrooms’ walls…

Our exclusive interview reveals:

  • The traditional venues across the area the clan has taken inspiration from
  • How clan members across America have been emptying their attics to dig out artefacts to be used in decorating a revamped Dower Hotel
  • That the “rough year” is now behind them, and they are ready to “make good on their promise” to New Aberdour

Visitors to be ‘honoured guests of clan’s chief’ in new Dower Hotel

Turning around the dilapidated hotel – which will be renamed Clan Baird Commercial Inn – is no small feat.

But Debra and her team are confident they can make it happen.

After extensive research into what else is on offer in the area, they have pinned down how best to redevelop the hotel so it becomes a popular destination.

The clan has been working on the project for the last 12 months. Picture of (L-R): Debra Baird, New Aberdour resident Bob Watson and strategic planner Laura Lynn Kerner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

While the venue will be the clan’s “home place” for when they return to the north-east once a year, it will be created to serve the community first and foremost.

It will include six en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and a tearoom, with an array of activities – such as tours, craft lessons and music nights – on offer.

Since the village no longer has a grocery store, they are also considering setting up a small shop at the back where locals can buy the essentials.

Locator image of New Aberdour.
The closure of the Dower Hotel was the first of many blows to the community, which was “left with nothing” after it lost its local primary school in 2009, as well as its only grocery shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Debra says their main prerogative is to make visitors feel like they are special guests of the Bairds, giving them “an experience they will remember forever”.

And they plan to achieve that by creating a distinctive venue, where everyone can experience the warmth, hospitality and history of a Scottish clan.

Antiques and historic paintings to bring ‘authentic’ feel to traditional venue

The team want to get away from the usual “cold-looking” modern design, and focus on more traditional décor to set it apart from other hotels in the area.

Debra adds it would be like stepping into the chief’s home.

All of the rooms, as well as the restaurant, will be decorated with Baird tartan, memorabilia and antiques.

Piles of debris at the former Dower Hotel.
All of the debris will be cleared out, and replaced with valuable Baird memorabilia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Centuries-old paintings, collected from clan members from all across the world, will also give an insight into their past – creating a “truly authentic” ambiance.

And determined to preserve the building’s heritage, they plan to hold on to any historic joint, timber or window frame that is salvageable.

“We didn’t want to be like everyone else,” Debra says.

“Our aim is to make the place feel like home, where everyone is treated like family.

“We want everyone to feel a part of it, and that’s why we decided to have all these artefacts, paintings and story boards about the clan and the area on display.”

Design image of Dower Hotel.
An artist impression of how the front of the hotel will look like following the revamp. Image: Ian Rodger Architects.

She adds: “We are bringing out things that have been up in the attics for years, waiting for that home place again.

“And now, we can put all of these items in their rightful place in the north-east, where they belong, for people to see, explore and enjoy.”

What would be on offer in the revamped Dower Hotel restaurant?

The ground floor will be turned into a restaurant and bar with seating for about 40 people, as well as a terrace with space for 16 guests.

The décor will again be reminiscent of an old welcoming pub, decorated with Baird tartan, historic artefacts and Baird memorabilia.

The former Dower Hotel restaurant and bar.
The hotel’s downtrodden restaurant and bar will be turned into an exciting venue for local families and visitors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A working fireplace will add to the welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant.

But picking the right menu – and prices – will be crucial, Debra says.

And to get everything just right, the team has visited a number of places across the north-east – including Maitland’s and the Captain’s Table in Fraserburgh.

It was the Glenesk Hotel in Edzell, however, that really caught their eye.

Design images of Dower Hotel.
The free space behind the hotel would be used for parking, as well as an outdoor seating area for the restaurant. Image: Ian Rodger Architects.

Clan members have now partnered with the owner, who has already agreed to help them create an enticing menu of traditional Scottish dishes with a “unique” new flare.

They are also looking to team up with Fraserburgh’s Nooks and Crannies to bring the best tea room experience with an “exceptional” selection to New Aberdour.

And for day trippers looking to explore nearby sights, there will also be packed picnic lunches on offer.

Glenesk hotel
Clan Baird was impressed with Glenesk Hotel’s family feel and “excellent” food options.

All of the food will be locally sourced, and prices will be kept affordable to suit anyone’s budget – with possible discount for the elderly.

Family game night will be offered on Friday nights, and north-east music will be the highlight on Saturday evenings.

Accommodation fit for a clan chief

The planned bedrooms will be equipped to the highest standard, with antique furniture maintaining the historic feel of the hotel.

Strategic planner Laura Lynn Kerner has also come up with some little touches to carry out the Clan Baird theme, and make visitors feel like their honoured guests.

This how the bedroom in the revamped Dower Hotel could look like. Image: Debra Baird.

A woolen blanket made from Baird tartan fabric will be placed at the foot of each bed and available for purchase in the craft shop area.

‘We want to show what the north-east has to offer’

Debra says everything has been designed to promote the culture of the north-east, and attract visitors from further afield.

The Baird Inn will offer space for all sorts of craftsmen, who would then be able to sell their products in the hotel and an online shop.

And there will be a designated space for dance, storytelling, music and Doric classes, as well as events and other entertainment.

New Aberdour beach is one of the many sights the area has to offer. Image: Kimberley Watt

And for those who wish to take in the beautiful scenery of the area, there will be tailored day trips for 10 to 12 people.

This will be part of the service of the Dower Hotel, which will also provide an additional source of revenue to keep it going for years to come.

So where are we with the plans now?

Having sorted all of the “frustrating” bureaucracy, Debra and her hard-working team are now waiting on the final piece of the puzzle to get started.

They have already started a capital campaign with other clan members in the US, which along with grants is hoped to fund the £2m project.

And once the last piece of paperwork is in their folder, they will start clearing out the site to the rock.

Clan Baird members outside Dower Hotel in New Aberdour.
Owners hope to begin work on the £2m revamp as soon as possible. Pictured (L-R): Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura Lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“We are not giving up, and I hope the community knows that,” Debra says.

“It’s been a rough year, but we promised the people that we will get this done and we will get there – even if it’s later that we had initially hoped.

“We have the building, we have the planning permissions, we have the business plan and we know exactly what we want to achieve with it.

“Now, we just need this one final thing to start work, and deliver this wonderful project to the community we are determined to be a part of and serve.”

Read how Clan Baird’s ambitious project all began here.

And explore other prominent landmarks across the north-east that are on the verge of being brought back to life :

