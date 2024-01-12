Man dies outside popular Aberdeen pub

A man has died outside a popular Aberdeen pub,

Emergency services were called to the Hadden Street area at around 5.30pm following the incident outside the Market Arms.

This evening, the owners confirmed the sad news online.

In a post on social media, they said: “Earlier this evening a gentleman sadly passed away at the entrance to The Market Arms.

“As a mark of respect management have closed the bar tonight.”

They confirmed the pub will re-open tomorrow at 12.30pm.

One eye witness saw police and ambulance crews resuscitating the man on the street after an alarm was raised.

At around 6.30pm officers were still directing drivers away from area.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.