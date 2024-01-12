Man dies outside popular Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire
The Market Arms pub was closed tonight. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns
The Market Arms pub was closed tonight. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

Man dies outside popular Aberdeen pub

The Market Arms at Hadden Street remains closed tonight after emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.30pm.

By Bailey Moreton

A man has died outside a popular Aberdeen pub,

Emergency services were called to the Hadden Street area at around 5.30pm following the incident outside the Market Arms.

This evening, the owners confirmed the sad news online.

In a post on social media, they said: “Earlier this evening a gentleman sadly passed away at the entrance to The Market Arms.

“As a mark of respect management have closed the bar tonight.”

They confirmed the pub will re-open tomorrow at 12.30pm.

Police were called to the Hadden Street area at around 5.30pm. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns

One eye witness saw police and ambulance crews resuscitating the man on the street after an alarm was raised.

At around 6.30pm officers were still directing drivers away from area.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

 

