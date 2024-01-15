Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers – all the best pictures as north-east revels in snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers – all the best pictures as north-east revels in snow

While some have been caught up in travel chaos, others have taken advantage of the wintry conditions.

By Ross Hempseed
Sledders enjoy the snow in Aberdeen.
Children race down Garthdee sled hill as snow covers most of the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The snow may have closed schools and blocked roads, but that hasn’t stopped kids from taking to the slopes while dog owners brace the cold so their pets can enjoy the snow.

Overnight snowfall has transformed Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands into a winter wonderland.

The Met Office is forecasting snow for much of the region for the next few days which could further impact travel with roads coated in snow.

Residents are told to expect frequent snow showers until at least Thursday evening.

While temperatures remain cold, residents bundled up warm to go out sledging and on walks with their dogs.

With schools cancelled for the day, kids got to play out in the snow, as showcased in images captured by our photographer.

However, our readers also shared their pictures of the picturesque scenes created by the snow.

Aberdeen fun in the snow on Garthdee sled hill.
Excited children take to the slopes. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Some kids showed off their skills. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Here are some EE readers best snow pictures.

Snow covered hills in Kintore
Kintore. Image: Terry Marsh.
A skier on Banchory golf course. Submitted by Liz Scotland.
Another person has swapped clubs for skis on Banchory golf course. Submitted by Liz Scotland.
Aberdeen snow back garden
Image: Diane Strachan.
Image: Jonathan Gillan.
Image: Debbie Teperek.
Image: Helenka Baronov.
Some dogs were not quite willing to brave cold paws. Image: Elaine Brechin.
Other dogs welcomed the cold snow. Image: Freda Burnett.
Image: Liz O’Sullivan.
Golden Square. Image: Barry Anderson.
Image: Judith Simpson.
Image: Kristina Foldager.
Along the bank of the River Dee. Image: Gemma Joss.
Peterculter. Image: Jean Fyfe.
That’s one way to get to school. Image: Ailsa Thompson.
Peanut is an avid fan of the snow. Image: Cam Kirk.
Why is my nose cold? Image: Jamie Watson.
Katie Cat, Newtonhill. Image: Nicola Dawn.
Dog running through the snow in ABerdeen
Image: Amy Longmore.
A dog walk in Wartle. Image: Gail Irvine.
A robin basking in a wintry garden. Image: Chantal Schlatter Battig.

IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads

Conversation