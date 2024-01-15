Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers – all the best pictures as north-east revels in snow

The snow may have closed schools and blocked roads, but that hasn’t stopped kids from taking to the slopes while dog owners brace the cold so their pets can enjoy the snow.

Overnight snowfall has transformed Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands into a winter wonderland.

The Met Office is forecasting snow for much of the region for the next few days which could further impact travel with roads coated in snow.

Residents are told to expect frequent snow showers until at least Thursday evening.

While temperatures remain cold, residents bundled up warm to go out sledging and on walks with their dogs.

With schools cancelled for the day, kids got to play out in the snow, as showcased in images captured by our photographer.

However, our readers also shared their pictures of the picturesque scenes created by the snow.

Here are some EE readers best snow pictures.