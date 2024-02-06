Inside Aberdeen Uber row as woman at heart of debate speaks out – and council confirms ‘no special treatment’ for global giant

There’s a long sigh at the end of the phone.

“I – Alastair – I am not the story here. And certainly, I am not interested in a spat with anyone or fuelling a disagreement.”

It’s Roule Wood, who became a target of furious scrutiny and attack from the Aberdeen taxi trade last week.

With Aberdeen Inspired, she has spent the last year exploring ways of getting more drivers onto the streets to end the long queues at ranks through the cold, dark nights.

It’s argued the prolonged predicament is hampering the recovery of the struggling city centre.

Having managed the taxi project for a year, she’s lined up a new job in the private sector after three years with the business improvement organisation.

Before departing, Ms Wood shared an update on taxi progress on social media – which led to Uber confirming new plans to operate in Aberdeen.

A fortnight ago, she wrote: “We had a visit from a global taxi operator who met with stakeholders and ACC to discuss the possibility of launching in Aberdeen.

“I hope the city will get behind the reform we need to increase our driver pool – in quick time.”

Crazy Taxi: Trade’s uber-aggressive response to rumour

Immediately, talks of an unnamed worldwide brand meeting with city centre and council high heidyins got the hackles up.

The trade pack’s reaction only got worse when Uber stepped out of the shadows and confirmed to The P&J that bosses were taking a second look at Aberdeen.

A global giant, the ride-hailing service previously held a licence in the Granite City.

But Uber never arrived. Its licence to run a booking office was surrendered in 2019, two years after gaining permission.

The trade feared Uber would be brought into the city on a promise of special treatment.

Taxi and private hire drivers must pass the onerous street knowledge test before they can take fares in Aberdeen.

That means anyone securing a licence has to show that they know their Balnagasks from their Balgownies, across a gruelling 80 questions.

And trade bosses wanted to make sure Uber’s drivers would be the same.

On top of that, there was concern that rules stopping city drivers from taking fares in Aberdeenshire – and vice versa – would be waived for the big name.

Aberdeen taxi rules will not be bent for Uber

Taxi bosses have hailed victory in their fight to stop such a bypass of the restrictive rules, that many blame for the shortage of drivers in Aberdeen.

Council licensing bosses confirmed that – should they look to operate in Aberdeen – Uber will have to play by the same rules as everyone else.

A council spokeswoman said: “The licensing authority has advised on the application process, but no further discussions have taken place.

“Any application will be determined in line with the current statutory framework and we cannot comment on possible future applications.”

‘No suggestion of special treatment’ for Uber in Aberdeen

But, speaking with The P&J, Ms Wood rejected “any suggestion” she had asked for special treatment “for anyone”.

“What I highlighted was the current scenario for anyone entering the trade, drivers or operators, in the city.

“There has been no discussion or any appeal for special measures to be put in place for any operator. ”

She accused The P&J of “very much dissecting” her sentence – as we tried to understand who had met whom on Uber’s plans for Aberdeen.

“I live in Aberdeen and we all experience the same things,” she added, referring to the long lines at taxi ranks in the city centre and at the airport.

“For Aberdeen Inspired, the purpose of taking a look at the situation is to support our businesses.

“That’s why we exist but people are getting very upset about this.

“I read the trade had asked ‘Who sanctioned Roule Wood?’ Well, our businesses sanctioned us.”

Change will come ‘one step at a time’ for Aberdeen taxi drivers

Despite the vitriol, Ms Wood and the taxi trade do agree there is need for change.

But the flexibility is needed for everyone.

Russell McLeod, managing director of Rainbow City Taxis, told The P&J: “It is good news that Uber is not able to come in on any different terms to other operators.”

He was at a recent trade meeting, where council bosses made that clear.

Mr McLeod added: “The council says there are no plans to change or scrap the street knowledge test.

“It does need modernising and revamped though. It has been as it is for at least 20 years.

“So it does need to be looked at as our main aim is to recruit people into the trade.

“It sounds as if the meeting between Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired was a one-way street. Aberdeen Inspired don’t seem to have listened.”

Is Aberdeen Inspired forcing Uber talks down a one-way street?

Work is already under way between the taxi trade and city officials to look at bringing the street knowledge test up to date.

“This will be fixed one step at a time,” Mr McLeod said.

“We have to come up with something the council can agree with. Then it will go to consultation. It will be months yet.

“But queues were around 45 or 50 minutes last Saturday night. That is not any different from what they were 10 years ago.”

Ms Wood rejected claims her talks with Aberdeen City Council had been one-way.

She added: “We have been very open and very honest in engaging both with businesses and the taxi trade.

“I know there are claims we haven’t, but we absolutely have and not only at this moment.”

‘Better than bunting’: What’s Roule Wood’s Aberdeen Inspired legacy?

Speaking in her last week with Aberdeen Inspired, she said highlights during her three-year stint included installation of the £400,000 suspended signs around the city centre.

The other was the ADHD umbrella installation in Shiprow.

“My original brief was ‘something better than bunting’.

“That would be one highlight, also seeing the 12 suspended signs finally completed and working beautifully, and everyone loving it.

“Looking into the taxi situation in Aberdeen is not something that can change overnight. There is a process to follow.

“But I would be delighted to see any improvement that benefits the city centre and the businesses we serve.”