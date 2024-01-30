Smoke and Soul could open new takeaway off Aberdeen’s Murcar roundabout

Aberdeen’s Smoke and Soul is hoping to open a new takeaway at its kitchen off the city’s Murcar roundabout.

The popular BBQ business is on the rise, having taken over the Six Degrees North venue on Littlejohn Street last year.

Now the local comfort food specialist is planning to open another venture at its smokehouse on the outskirts of Bridge of Don.

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council seeks permission to use the old smiddy there, currently just a kitchen, as a Smoke and Soul takeaway.

It’s located off the Murcar roundabout on the A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

What would the Smoke and Soul takeaway sell?

An Instagram post from Smoke and Soul sheds more light on the nature of the new endeavour.

Bosses hope to have it open in February, with a “brand new lunch offering”.

It would be known as “The Old Smiddy”.

The post explains: “Expect boujee sandwiches, burgers, loaded tatties, toasties (to name just a few).”

New plans come as crowd-funder continues

Couple Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson started the food firm in 2017 when faced with redundancy from the oil industry.

Smoke and Soul is now in the midst of a £50,000 crowd-funder to cover the costs of its overhaul of the Littlejohn Street venue.

The award-winning business had been based there on a residency basis for four years before taking the plunge.

You can see the plans for the Smoke and Soul takeaway here.