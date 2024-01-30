Smoke and Soul could open new takeaway off Aberdeen’s Murcar roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Smoke and Soul could open new takeaway off Aberdeen’s Murcar roundabout

It comes after the successful local business took over Six Degrees North last year.

By Ben Hendry
Lindsay Jackson and Corey Milne from Smoke and Soul.
Lindsay Jackson and Corey Milne from Smoke and Soul. Image: heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Smoke and Soul is hoping to open a new takeaway at its kitchen off the city’s Murcar roundabout.

The popular BBQ business is on the rise, having taken over the Six Degrees North venue on Littlejohn Street last year.

Now the local comfort food specialist is planning to open another venture at its smokehouse on the outskirts of Bridge of Don.

The takeaway would open at the Smoke and Soul premises seen here just off the Murcar roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Co-owner Lindsay Jackson prepares a sandwich. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council seeks permission to use the old smiddy there, currently just a kitchen, as a Smoke and Soul takeaway.

It’s located off the Murcar roundabout on the A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

The location is just opposite a busy retail park. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

What would the Smoke and Soul takeaway sell?

An Instagram post from Smoke and Soul sheds more light on the nature of the new endeavour.

Bosses hope to have it open in February, with a “brand new lunch offering”.

Delicacies like these could be picked up on the move. Image: Smoke and Soul

It would be known as “The Old Smiddy”.

The post explains: “Expect boujee sandwiches, burgers, loaded tatties, toasties (to name just a few).”

Macaroni cheese fans might be in for a treat. Image: DC Thomson

New plans come as crowd-funder continues

Couple Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson started the food firm in 2017 when faced with redundancy from the oil industry.

Smoke and Soul is now in the midst of a £50,000 crowd-funder to cover the costs of its overhaul of the Littlejohn Street venue.

The award-winning business had been based there on a residency basis for four years before taking the plunge.

Are you a fan of Smoke and Soul? Let us know in our comments section below

You can see the plans for the Smoke and Soul takeaway here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tree down on North Anderson Drive.
Another weather warning issued for the north of Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II opened the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen in 1990. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen will name nothing after Queen Elizabeth II... for now
The Caffe Nero could open at the front of Aberdeen railway station.
Caffe Nero plans to open at Aberdeen railway station - yards from upstart rival
Michael Morrice. Image: Facebook
Man's birthday bash ends in jail after waving purple penis in public
Burned out flat window.
Aberdeen flat fire: Two women die and baby taken to hospital
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where a man posing as a doctor was under arrest
Arrest after man posed as doctor at Aberdeen hospital
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: We need 'lights camera and action' for our creative industries
Police remain at a block of flats in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen flats taped off by police following major fire that was attended by seven…
breaking news graphic
Man arrested following 'disturbance' on Peterhead street
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Two women in court on assault charges after man seriously hurt in Tillydrone disturbance

Conversation