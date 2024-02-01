Two Aberdeen teenagers missing as police launch appeal

Two teenagers have been reported missing in Aberdeen.

The boys, aged 14, were last seen yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

A police appeal has now been launched to trace Freddie Anderson and Lennon Watson, who are believed to be together.

Freddie is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height and White British in appearance.

His hair style is described as short and is fair/blonde. When reported missing Freddie was known to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms, a black North Face hat and black Nike trainers.

Lennon is described as being average height, having a tanned complexion with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black North Face hoodie, black trousers, a black parka jacket and black and red trainers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0704 of February, 1, 2024.