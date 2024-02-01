Two Aberdeen teenagers missing as police launch appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Aberdeen teenagers missing as police launch appeal

Two teenagers have been reported missing in Aberdeen.

By Shanay Taylor
Two Aberdeen teens missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Two Aberdeen teens missing. Image: Police Scotland.

The boys, aged 14, were last seen yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

A police appeal has now been launched to trace Freddie Anderson and Lennon Watson, who are believed to be together.

Freddie is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height and White British in appearance.

Two teens went missing from Bucksburn yesterday

His hair style is described as short and is fair/blonde. When reported missing Freddie was known to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms, a black North Face hat and black Nike trainers.

Lennon is described as being average height, having a tanned complexion with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black North Face hoodie, black trousers, a black parka jacket and black and red trainers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0704 of February, 1, 2024.

